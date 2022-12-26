Colts, Chargers Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers have announced their inactive players ahead of Monday's matchup.

Neither team has many injuries but the Colts will be without two starters in cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end Kylen Granson (ankle). The Chargers are down one special teams player in cornerback Kemon Hall (hamstring).

IOL Wesley French

TE Kylen Granson

LB Cameron McGrone

CB Kenny Moore II

QB Matt Ryan

DT Chris Williams

Moore has been out and hasn't practiced since injuring his lower leg against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, and Granson hasn't practiced all week while dealing with an ankle injury, leading to both being ruled out for Monday night. The Colts are, however, getting back two players who missed last week's game in cornerback Brandon Facyson and wide receiver Mike Strachan.

In Moore's absence, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. has handled boundary cornerback duties while Julian Blackmon lines up in the slot. That should continue to be the case on Monday, as Facyson may also split reps with Rodgers. With Granson out, it should mean a bigger workload for rookie Jelani Woods.

Before the game, the Colts elevated linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad.

WR Michael Bandy

CB Kemon Hall

RB Sony Michel

OL Storm Norton

RB Isaiah Spiller

QB Easton Stick

S JT Woods

LA is in pretty good shape as far as injuries go. Their only player ruled out is a special teamer in Hall (hamstring) while a critical player like safety Derwin James is making his return to the field after missing the last two games with a quadriceps injury.

