How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football | Week 5

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 5's action against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

After a turbulent beginning to the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts get back to work this week in front of a nationally televised audience on the road against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

“It’s a really good opportunity," Colts head coach Frank Reich said this week about playing on primetime. "We’re continuing to, like every team in this league, try to work into the team we want to be, know we can be. You get time on primetime, (as) players, it’s a great opportunity. This is such a great league and we want to show who we are first and foremost to our own fans and to ourselves, but really to all the sports fans out there. This is a good opportunity for us."

"Denver, everybody knows Denver is a fun place to play and it’s a hard place to play," Reich continued. "They have a good home crowd there, it’s always a challenging place to play. Looking forward to it.”

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Broncos

  • Date/Time: Thurs., Oct. 6, at 8:15pm ET
  • Where: Denver, Colo.; Empower Field at Mile High
  • Television: Amazon Prime — Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
  • Stream: FuboTV
  • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
  • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Sports — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (color)
  • On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)
Sitting with a record of 1-2-1 and without their All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts enter Thursday night's game at a stark disadvantage. However, the Broncos find themselves in muddy water as well with a record of 2-2 and missing their own star running back, Javonte Williams, after the second-year pro suffered a season-ending ACL injury last week.

Both teams have struggled to find an identity on offense, leading to offenses that rank in the bottom half of the league and are two of the three worst-scoring teams despite having talented players throughout the depth chart.

How will this matchup turn out? Tune in Thursday night to find out.

