After four weeks, 16 practices, and two preseason games, Indianapolis Colts training camp is now over.

Next is one more preseason game on Saturday before the team must trim its roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon's deadline.

We know quite a bit more about this team now than we did just a month and a half ago, so here is something we learned about each position group.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK QUARTERBACK Matt Ryan still has it, and he's exactly what the Colts offense needs: At 37 years old, some people thought that Ryan was "washed up" or past his prime when the Colts traded for the 14-year Atlanta Falcons quarterback. However, film review of 2020 quickly showed the ability to push the ball downfield is still there. We saw it throughout camp as well as Ryan was not shy about targeting his receivers downfield. He also displayed leadership, giving teammates tips and tricks on what to do and where to be for future reps. Combining his remaining physical attributes with his cerebral approach to the game, and head coach Frank Reich's playbook should be wide open with Ryan. © Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK RUNNING BACK Nyheim Hines is going to have a new, more dynamic role in the passing game: We already knew that Hines was one of the best pass-catching backs in the NFL, and with the arrival of Ryan that he'd rebound from last year's disappointment. However, how he was used in camp showed us that he's truly in his own position. He'll line up as the single running back, together with Jonathan Taylor, out wide at receiver, or in the slot. He'll receive traditional hand-offs, end-arounds, run downfield routes while lined up off the line, and more. The Colts can do just about whatever they want with Hines, and his role is likely to continue being tinkered with as the season progresses. © Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK WIDE RECEIVER The scheme will help the Colts get by with the young guys: Arguably the biggest concern people had about the Colts going into camp was the lack of experience at receiver behind WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. Although we've seen solid play from each of Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, and Mike Strachan, it's not necessarily been enough to quell the original concerns. However, as Reich did with Pittman as a rookie and began to show throughout this preseason, how he schemes up route combinations and the receivers' intended movements themselves will go a long way toward getting them the ball. All they'll have to do is catch it and see what they can do with the ball in their hands. © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK TIGHT END Kylen Granson might actually be legit: Last year as a rookie, it felt like we barely saw anything from Granson. He played in all 17 games but was targeted just 15 times, catching 11 balls for 106 yards. He got off to a slow start to camp but seemed to suddenly flip a switch where he made plays downfield, converted difficult catches, and was able to pick up yardage after the catch. He's shown it in practice and the preseason games. With Drew Ogletree going down for the season, Granson has a clear path to remaining the team's TE2 if he keeps performing well. He's still prone to the occasional drop but his playmaking ability might outweigh that issue. © Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK OFFENSIVE TACKLE Matt Pryor is going to be fine at left tackle: Pryor filled in at both tackle spots and guard in his first season in Indianapolis last year and was a breath of fresh air more often than not. However, when he was re-signed and given the green light to open the summer as the Colts' left tackle, there was a hesitation for fans to declare it a slam dunk. However, after his daily matchups with one of the NFL's better pass rushers in Yannick Ngakoue paired with an overall satisfactory preseason slate, it looks like he should be just fine. Will he have his bad moments? Sure. Will he be a Pro Bowler? Probably not. However, he should be able to give the Colts, at minimum, average left tackle play. © Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE Danny Pinter might still be a better fit at center: Pinter has been a quality backup for the Colts in his two years in Indianapolis, contributing as an extra blocker at big tight end as well as center when Ryan Kelly has gone down. However, he's the new starting right guard and has looked overpowered on occasion against the Colts' defensive front as well as those of the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. He's a smart, adaptable guy so I don't have a doubt he'll eventually excel in the spot but his 6'4", 306-pound frame (which lacks girth) is one better suited for center. Still, it would be more disruptive for the Colts to change things up at this point when they've carried the same starting five throughout the offseason, and Pinter will likely give them quality play at right guard sooner rather than later. © Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK DEFENSIVE END The depth is fine but not yet elite: We've seen guys like Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Kameron Cline all progress throughout the summer, producing numerous sacks and tackles for losses both in practice and in preseason games. Ben Banogu has as well but has plateaued a bit while the others have caught up to him. These players provide quality depth so the Colts can have pass rushers in waves but they all still carry concerns where the Colts will hope nothing happens to starters Ngakoue and Kwity Paye. If Odeyingbo can become more disciplined in his attack, he could give the Colts a truly fearful defensive end group. © Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK DEFENSIVE TACKLE The depth has potential but is currently concerning: There are very few defensive tackle tandems better than DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, but the players behind them are a big mixed bag. You've got rookie draft picks Curtis Brooks and Eric Johnson II as well as veterans Chris Williams, R.J. McIntosh, and Byron Cowart. The rookies have made their case to be kept and developed on the roster but no one from the group has had a good enough summer to garner confidence in how things would go if either Buckner or Stewart got injured. © Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK LINEBACKER The Colts did well in the UDFA market: It's no surprise that Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, and E.J. Speed have looked good in the absence of Shaquille Leonard but it's the undrafted players who have really made the group look impressive as a whole. JoJo Domann, Sterling Weatherford, and Forrest Rhyne have all looked the part of promising young NFL players. Domann is projected to be a special teams standout and has looked like a capable pass defender. Weatherford has tremendous size (6'4", 224) and athleticism and has heated up in recent weeks, while Rhyne has had some nice moments outside of the extended time he had to sit out with an injury. © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK CORNERBACK Stephon Gilmore is still that dude: Gilmore was once considered the undisputed top cornerback in football but the past year and a half have not been kind to him as he battled injuries. It caused his reputation as an elite defender to take a hit but he's looked every bit as previously advertised this summer for the Colts. It'd be naive to say he's still the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year version of himself but so far he looks like the best cover corner that the Colts have had in years. His smarts, physicality, and effort have rubbed off on his teammates. © Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK SAFETY Despite different look, group is in better shape than last year: This time last year, we were looking at Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis as the starting tight ends, and after injuries to both throughout the year, we saw Andrew Sendejo, George Odum, and Jahleel Addae play plenty of snaps. Now, Willis has retired, and Blackmon has returned from his season-ending Achilles injury and looks better than ever. Rookie Nick Cross provides the action at strong safety while veteran free-agent signing Rodney McLeod is a vastly upgraded version of Sendejo. It's a much different-looking group but Blackmon and Cross give the position an incredibly bright future.

