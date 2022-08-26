Frank Reich Reveals Biggest Difference with Ryan at QB

The Indianapolis Colts moved on from 2021 starting quarterback Carson Wentz before having a successor on the roster, and head coach Frank Reich considered the Colts lucky to get Matt Ryan.

"After the transition from quarterback, it was like 'OK, what are we gonna do,' then it was almost like the skies opened up, and we got Matt," said Reich to the media earlier this spring.

"That was a miracle."

"It was like 'Wow... Matt Ryan just got dropped into our laps.' We weren't expecting that to happen."

After having worked with Ryan throughout the summer, Reich has been impressed with the veteran and revealed the biggest difference he's seen with Ryan in command.

"The speed that he operates on, the practice tempo," said Reich. "Listen, every guy is focused, every guy is all business, but Matt is just at another level. He’s always on and it’s – he’s out here to work."

"This work – always thinking, always talking through things and ways to get us better, get us on the same page as an offense. So, really felt like we made a lot of strides. It came from a lot of players’ leadership, but he played a significant role in the leadership he provided in this training camp."

Being a former quarterback, Reich knows how crucial it is for the quarterback to take the leadership role.

"He’s got the ball in his hand, he’s calling the play in the huddle," said Reich. "Listen, these guys are all motivated. Everybody is self-motivated but also every one of those guys would say, ‘No, push me. Elevate. Somebody step in the huddle and raise the bar.’ That’s what Matt (Ryan) has done."

"There are other players who have done that as well, but he certainly has come in here and his reputation as a leader and as a player, you could see that on full display during training camp."

Ryan had an excellent reputation after 14 years in the NFL, and Reich has been glad to find out first hand that Ryan's reputation was well earned.

"We did know that about him." said Reich. "You don’t have to dig too deep to find that out, but when you do dig and you look in every crevice, you find the same thing and hear the same thing about the guy."

"It’s all true."

Ryan will get a chance to start against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be the final preseason game before the Colts open against the Texans on September 11th.

The reviews for Matt Ryan have been glowing in the preseason, Reich and the Colts hope that translates to wins beginning with the Texans.