Can Sterling Weatherford be the Colts' Next E.J Speed?

The Indianapolis Colts signed Miami (Ohio) safety Sterling Weatherford as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. Weatherford was a local prospect (born in Cicero, Indiana), so it was an easy choice for him when it came down to signing after the draft.

Weatherford is far from just a local kid being invited to camp, though. The Colts made the quick decision to convert Weatherford to linebacker in camp, a decision that likely should have been made in college due to his height and weight. He is still learning the nuances of this new position, but the progression is easy to see already in the preseason.

He has impressed me so much, that I think he should be a lock for the 53-man roster to start the season. He may be raw, but there is a ton of untapped potential in his game. Can this young linebacker be the team's next version of E.J Speed? I dive into the film to find out.

Measureables Similar to E.J Speed

I know it may seem crazy to throw out a comparison to E.J Speed this early in his NFL career, but there are a lot of similarities between these two as prospects. Both players were slightly older out of college (both were 23 on draft day) and both players were asked to switch positions from what they primarily played in college.

Both are/were major prospects out of college with sky-high upside due to their athletic profile. Look at how similar these two players compare athletically coming out of college. These are nearly identical testing numbers!

Coverage Ability

Now that I have justified my E.J Speed comparison a little bit, let's jump into some film. Sterling Weatherford may be new to the linebacker position, but he steps into the NFL as a battle-tested college player. He appeared in 41 games in college, primarily playing as the team's starting safety.

While transitioning down to linebacker can be a bit challenging, Weatherford is certainly ahead of the curve when it comes to his ability in coverage. He is fluid and confident in space, and he absolutely shines when lined up in man to man.

In the second preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Weatherford flashed his coverage upside on numerous occasions. He showed that he could lock up a tight end underneath and that he could even carry a slot wide receiver vertically down the field. He also had an impressive pass breakup over the middle in the fourth quarter.

He may need a good bit of development before seeing any real action in the regular season, but his upside as a coverage backer is undeniable.

Flashes as a Blitzer/in the Run Game

Weatherford is fairly advanced in coverage for a UDFA linebacker, but where he needs to make significant strides going forward is in the run game. The field of vision is very different at linebacker than at his college position of safety, so it will take him some time to become natural with his run fits and reads.

Despite knowing that this is an area that will need time, Weatherford had some flashes against the Lions. This was an impressive run stuff in the hole late in the game. He came downhill in a hurry and made the quick stop for a short gain.

The Colts have also been experimenting quite a bit with Weatherford as a blitzer this preseason. I've counted four instances where he has been brought on a coffeehouse stunt (a type of delayed blitz) through two games.

This is an example of that very blitz down below. Weatherford sells like he is dropping back into coverage, and then he quickly comes downhill for the pressure on the play.

The Bottom Line

I know it may seem weird to be getting this excited about a UDFA only two games into the preseason, but I really like Weatherford's potential. He is an outstanding athlete that is already quite advanced in coverage. On top of that, he is local kid, so it is always easy to root for him.

I don't know what the future will hold for Sterling Weatherford with the Colts, but I truly believe that he can be the next raw, developmental gem for the team. E.J Speed has developed into a really solid rotational linebacker, and I think Weatherford has the skill and the athleticism to follow in those footsteps.

