5 Linebackers to Watch for the Colts at the NFL Combine
The Indianapolis Colts could use a little shake-up to their linebacker room this offseason. Zaire Franklin was named a Second-Team All-Pro last season, but the rest of the room needs a bit of a facelift heading into 2025.
Luckily, the Colts have some flexibility in the room with veterans E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard set to hit free agency. They could play it as they have in recent seasons and just re-sign the duo in order to run it back, but the Colts would be wise to take this opportunity to break away from the issues of the previous defensive regime.
With that being said, here are five linebackers at the combine this year that fit the Colts' new style of defense.
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
The Colts could drastically shake up their defense by targeting a player like Campbell in round one. Campbell has traits for days with an elite blend of size, speed, explosiveness, and physicality. He may not be the most refined player in the world, but his youth, along with his ability to play multiple positions could make him a true defensive weapon in the NFL.
Campbell is expected to be one of the biggest stars at the combine this offseason and could put up numbers that we rarely see from players his size. The film is already tantalizing but combining that with his expected numbers should make him a high pick in this upcoming draft.
Taking a linebacker at 14 may seem a little bit rich to some, but Campbell's ability to rush the passer, fit against the run, and show flashes in coverage feel well worth the high investment in this class.
Demetrius Knight, South Carolina
If the Colts are looking for a Stuard replacement in this draft, South Carolina's Knight could be an option in the middle rounds. Standing in at 6'1", 245 pounds, Knight is a thick linebacker with long arms and a relentless motor. He is always around the football and his tenacity should translate well as a special teams player/rotational linebacker.
The Colts have had some success in the past with this archetype of player, namely Matthew Adams and Franklin back in the 2018 draft. Knight fits the mold of player that the Colts like to take a shot on late, and he could bring his wrecking ball mentality to a Colts' team that needs a little bit of physicality.
Knight is also Pro Football Focus' darling of the draft, coming in as a top-32 player on their most recent draft big board.
Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
On paper, Kiser feels like a terrible fit for the Colts in this draft. He's a bit undersized, isn't the most physical player in the world, and his athleticism is far from great. That being said, there is just something about his film that continues to draw me to him. His eyes and his instincts in coverage are something that the Colts have lacked at linebacker since the departure of Bobby Okereke.
He won't ever be the level of talent as a player like Okereke, but his coverage feel is in a similar realm. His game is eerily similar to that of Cody Barton, a solid starting linebacker that has been able to find success in multiple NFL destinations. If the Colts could get that level of impact on a rookie contract in this draft, I'd be all for it.
Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
A man once called "The greatest thing since sliced bread" by the legendary Jake Arthur, Bassa is a fascinating prospect in this draft class. A former safety turned linebacker, Bassa plays with the necessary range and athleticism that NFL teams want to see from the position. He's also a feisty player on film that plays with a relentless motor.
His measurables will be a bit of a concern for some teams -- particularly his shorter arms -- but he can quiet a lot of those question marks with a strong week of testing. If his testing simply lines up with the speed and explosiveness he showed on film, he should be a day-two pick for a team in need of a playmaker at linebacker (like the Colts).
Chris "Pooh" Paul, Ole Miss
To get the obvious out of the way to start, drafting a player named Pooh Paul to play linebacker would be a dream come true and it would be insanely fun to have a guy with that name. Aside from that though, Paul's film is quite fun to watch. He's a pure run and chase linebacker that is a finisher in the run game and has some coverage upside to boot.
There are some concerns with his college film -- primarily how Ole Miss took him off of the field in dime personnel -- but there is a clear path for success in the NFL. He is very similar to a player like Tyrel Dodson, a veteran linebacker who had a strong season for the Miami Dolphins in 2024. As I said above with Kiser, getting a capable starter like that on a rookie deal is very intriguing for a team like the Colts.
