The 2026 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, is in a mere 12 days away, and the NFL coaches who will command the American and National teams are set.

For Indianapolis, they'll have three of their coaches represented in the college all-star game. For the American side, offensive Dungy Fellow Diego Ortiz will coach the running backs, and assistant offensive line coach Chris Watt will coach the offensive line.

For the National side, former Colts linebacker and current assistant linebacker coach, Cato June, will help out the linebacking corps.

Here's a brief breakdown of each coach and their contributions to the Colts, using the Colts.com coaching profiles for reference.

Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellow | Diego Ortiz

"Ortiz is in his second season as the offensive Dungy Fellow. He was a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow with the Colts during 2023 training camp, where he worked with the offense."

Diego Ortiz worked with the running back group in 2024, where Jonathan Taylor put up an impressive season of 1,433 rushing yards on 303 carries for a per carry average of 4.7, and 12 all-purpose touchdowns (11 rushing, one receiving).

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor took it to another level in 2025, pacing the NFL in rushing touchdowns during the regular season with 18 rushing scores and 84 first downs on the ground.

He also had 1,585 rushing yards on 323 attempts and two more scores through the air to make it 20 all-purpose.

Ortiz isn't a big name that gets talked about much, but he's been a good piece to helping amplify the Colts' rushing attack since he joined the Colts' coaching staff.

Assistant Offensive Line | Chris Watt

"Watt enters his third season with the Colts as the team's assistant offensive line coach. Prior to Indianapolis, he had three years of collegiate coaching experience.

Since 2023, Indianapolis has scored at least 20 points in 25 games, which ranks tied for eighth in the NFL."

Oct 23, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; San Diego Chargers guard Chris Watt (65) on his bench in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Chargers 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colts' offensive line has been vital to the group's offensive success over the years, and the 2025 season was no exception under position coach Tony Sparano Jr.

Indianapolis ended up having some key injuries to the offensive line, but still finished with impressive Pro Football Focus blocking grades of 74.6 pass-blocking (second in the NFL), and 84.3 run-blocking (tied for 10th in the NFL).

Chris Watt will bring NFL playing experience (with Los Angeles Chargers in 2014 and 2015) and plenty of coaching prowess to the American side of the Senior Bowl.

Assistant Linebackers | Cato June

"June is in his fourth season with the Colts as the team's assistant linebackers coach. He has 14 years of coaching experience."

Feb 4, 2007; Miami, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Cato June (59) on the field before Super Bowl XLI between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts at Dolphins Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images Copyright © 2007 Jason Parkhurst | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Cato June's work with the Colts' linebackers has been great for the group, considering that June played the best football of his career in an Indianapolis uniform.

During his 56 games with the Colts (2003-2006), June stacked 363 tackles (13 tackles for loss), 20 pass breakups, 10 interceptions, and two interception returns for touchdowns.

While Indianapolis' linebackers didn't play on an incredible level this year, it's about more than just June's abilities as an assistant that played into that struggle.

Regardless, June's playing and coaching experience will be vital for the National team's defense on January 31st.

