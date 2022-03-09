Skip to main content
BREAKING: Indianapolis Colts Trade Carson Wentz to Washington

Carson Wentz time in Indianapolis was short as the Colts have traded him to Washington

Adam Schefter broke the news on Wednesday afternoon that the Indianapolis Colts have traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

"Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN," wrote Schefter on Twitter.

The deal ends a short stay in Indianapolis for Wentz who was acquired from the Eagles in a deal that included the Colts' first-round pick this season.

Wentz had an up and down year with the Colts that included a 9-8 record, 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions. 

It had been speculated by many, including Dan Orlovsky on ESPN, that the Colts had a bigger problem with Wentz personality and leadership than they did his play on the field. Orlovsky went as far to say "he must be a dud" when it comes to locker room leadership.

 The trade comes on the heels of a report that the Colts would not bring back offensive tackle Eric Fisher. Fisher signed one-year deal with the Colts and despite both parties willing to get a deal done, it appears as though Fisher will test the free agent market.

The quarterback news has been a whirlwind the last 24 hours with Aaron Rodgers deciding to stay with the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks completing a blockbuster deal for Russell Wilson, and now Carson Wentz being dealt to Washington.

The Wilson and Rodgers deals were going to have implications on the Colts' quarterback situation as it had been reported that the Colts would "swing big" in the quarterback market this offseason.

With Wilson and Rodgers off the board, the home-run quarterback might not be available any more. The Colts have been linked to the likes of Mitchell Trubisky, and more recently to drafting UNC's Sam Howell with their second-round pick

The only certainty now for the Colts, is Carson Wentz won't be the starter in Indianapolis in 2022.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with head coach Frank Reich on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
