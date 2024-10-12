Bleacher Report Makes Emphatic Statement on Colts' QB Controversy
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their third AFC South showdown for 2024 as they face the 1-3 Tennessee Titans. While the Colts have battled injuries all over their roster through five weeks, the most encouraging news is that quarterback Anthony Richardson might be healthy enough to suit up. But veteran Joe Flacco stepped in for Richardson and played well, connecting on 49/70 passes for 527 yards, 5 touchdowns and no interceptions.
While it's good that Flacco's 17 years of NFL experience have added up to take care of the football, he's nothing near what Richardson can do as a field general. Despite this understanding, many are clamoring for Flacco to get the start over the 22-year-old developing quarterback. In his recent article, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon discusses this ridiculousness, detailing 32 thoughts for each NFL team ahead of week six. Here's what Gagnon had to proclaim.
If/when Anthony Richardson is healthy, he's got to start. He's too much of an investment, regardless of what Joe Flacco does. You ain't winning anything big with the veteran anyway.- Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Richardson's passing numbers aren't near Flacco's, he is a more explosive quarterback with the added threat of running. Richardson has 6 interceptions (tied for the NFL lead) but can help himself by adjusting his arm strength on precision throws. Receivers like AD Mitchell can improve as pass-catchers but also need better accuracy from Richardson to make connections. This type of issue only gets ironed out with Richardson playing and not sitting again behind an aging veteran like Flacco.
The Colts aren't going to give the offensive keys to Flacco or sit Richardson behind the nearly 40-year-old field general. Shane Steichen's offense is built to run through a mobile QB with a talented arm, which Richardson fits far more than Flacco. If Richardson can suit up against the Titans tomorrow it will give Indianapolis more opportunities to strike offensively. We'll see what happens with the quarterback situation as the battle between AFC South foes fast approaches.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.