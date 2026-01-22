After an extremely promising beginning to the 2025 season, the Indianapolis Colts ended the year on a seven-game losing streak to become the first team in NFL history to finish with a losing record after a 7-1 start.

That end-of-season skid cost the Colts a divisional title, something Indy hasn't won since 2014. Despite their late collapse, one anonymous NFL executive thinks the Colts could turn things around in 2026.

In a conversation with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the executive said he thinks the Colts will win their first AFC South title in over a decade.

"NFL parity makes the Colts' 11-year drought without a divisional title truly befuddling when considering the talent on the roster and four winning seasons during that span," Fowler wrote. "The Colts appeared poised for a breakthrough with the 8-2 start to 2025 before injuries derailed the season and prompted Indy to call 44-year-old Philip Rivers off the couch to quarterback the team.



"But they showed a proof of concept with what they had through 10 games," an AFC executive said. "They had Daniel Jones playing well. The roster has talent. They are closer than people might think."



First, Indy has several key free agents to attempt to re-sign, from Jones to wide receiver Alec Pierce to right tackle Braden Smith."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) leaves the field with an apparent injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

That historic start is exactly why general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are still employed in Indianapolis. Had it not been for elite offensive play and multiple blowout wins early in the year, the Colts would've cleaned house.

Unfortunately, there's no more time for being "close". It feels like the Colts have been knocking on the door for some time now, but they've never taken that next step in becoming a real playoff contender.

To mimic their first-half success in 2026, the Colts will likely bring back Jones and Pierce. With only $30 million in cap space, things start to get tricky. Jones is valued at well over $30 million annually, and Pierce could draw loads of interest from receiver-needy teams that are willing to break the bank for a vertical threat.

Final stats for #Colts WR Alec Pierce this season:



🔵 47 catches

🔵 1,003 yards

🔵 6 TDs



That’s an ABSURD 21.3 yards per catch.



He’s set to be a free agent this offseason — and he’ll get paid big time. 💰 https://t.co/qpWd7vvPCf pic.twitter.com/bbABYvvtJT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 4, 2026

If the Colts can't bring back two of the pieces that made their offense as explosive as it was, they won't be able to recreate their 8-2 start, let alone win a division title.

Since Ballard was hired in 2017, the Colts haven't won the AFC South. It gets worse when you mention that Indy's three rivals have each won the division twice during that span. Despite Ballard's lack of success, the Irsay sisters are giving him yet another lifeline.

Injuries derailed the 2025 season, but every team has to deal with them. Injuries can't be an excuse for constant underachievement, especially over nine years.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon on how she views the team’s injuries in 2025. pic.twitter.com/Xd1sy8rgR3 — Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) January 5, 2026

Regardless, this anonymous executive believes the Colts can pull it together in 2026. We all saw what they were capable of at their peak; it's only a matter of replicating that for four months instead of two.

The Colts haven't made a playoff appearance in 2020, and they'll be banking on Jones making a full recovery from a torn Achilles before Week 1 rolls around. A lot has to come together for the Colts to be a postseason-worthy team, but if it happens, this executive will be proven right.

