Rumors about the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback position have dominated the local headlines for two months, and things finally came to a head this week as the team traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Many people thought the Colts may not make that move until they had another starting quarterback to turn to, but that's not the case. That now becomes focus No. 1 as they have no quarterbacks on the roster who have thrown a pass in an NFL game.

There have been several names across the NFL thrown about as options for the Colts but one that is gaining more steam lately — and is probably the team's best-case scenario — is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

There's legitimate smoke here. Not only were there rumblings about the Colts having an interest in the three-time Pro Bowler last offseason before acquiring Wentz, but there are now multiple credible sources who have mentioned a link between Carr and the Colts in the last week.

"I'll just tell you stuff I heard in Indianapolis," Rich Eisen said recently on The Rich Eisen Show, referencing what he heard at the recent NFL Combine in Indianapolis. "That they're (Colts) gonna try and maybe go YOLO for Derek Carr."

For those who aren't hip to the lingo, the Colts "going YOLO" for Carr essentially just means they would aggressively pursue him. That would fall in line with what Colts owner Jim Irsay has said this offseason about the Colts being completely invested in getting back toward the top of the league.

Eisen later had Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer of The MMQB on his show, who also drew a line from the Colts to Carr.

"Obviously, our friend Ian (Rapoport) mentioned Jimmy Garoppolo the other day. I know (Mike) Florio mentioned Kirk Cousins. I'd be stunned if Chris Ballard didn't pick up the phone and call Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler about Derek Carr," Breer said. "Maybe he asks them if there's something creative that could happen with Derek Carr going to Indy and maybe Jimmy Garoppolo going to Las Vegas. They have to think outside the box like that."

In the last two offseasons, there has been plenty of quarterback movement in the NFL trade market, and there is typically a bounty of high draft picks involved.

Likely the main reason Breer says the Colts would have to get creative or think outside the box is that they don't have a first-round pick in this draft. However, they have a first-rounder to offer in next year's draft as well as five Day 2 picks combined in this and next year's drafts. If the Raiders aren't eager to move their starting quarterback, the Colts also have some talented veteran players to try and entice them.

As Breer alluded to, maybe a third team comes into the equation to make things even for all sides.

If the Colts can't find an above-average quarterback to be their new starter then they likely will need someone without as much variance in their play as Wentz provided. Carr, who is coming off of one of the best statistical seasons in his eight years, could provide that as a player who is slightly above average at his position and doesn't have the wild differences in his highs and lows, week to week.

The Colts got a firsthand look at what Carr can bring to the table back in Week 17 as he led a game-winning drive against them in their own building. The Colts would have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a win but Carr & Co. put a dagger in them with no time left on the clock.

Beyond a quarterback's on-field play, the Colts will also be looking for a strong leader at the position, and Carr is said to be a player who teammates gravitate toward, especially more recently in his career.

Carr, 31, is entering the final year of his contract so the Colts or any other team attempting to trade for him may also have a large contract extension to hammer out as well.

