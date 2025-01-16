Colts Dubbed Best Fit for Steelers' Free Agent QB
After a bumpy season at the quarterback position for the Indianapolis Colts, this offseason could be one in which this front office opts to dig back into the free agency market to upgrade their signal caller situation for 2025.
2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson remains lined up as the starting quarterback heading into his third-year pro, but the Colts may decide to bring some competition into the building for him.
Especially as concerns have continued to build up on Richardson's long-term fit in the league as an aspiring franchise guy due to accuracy, turnover, and availability issues, the Colts could be well served to add another appealing name to their quarterback room this offseason.
One of the names on the open market that could be on the table for the Colts is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski mentioned Indianapolis as a "top scheme fit" for Fields and could be a worthwhile backup option to bring in behind Richardson.
"Justin Fields remains an intriguing option because no one has quite figured out exactly what the 25-year-old can be as a starting quarterback," Sobleski wrote. "Colts head coach/offensive play-caller Shane Steichen needs to embrace the blueprint laid forth by the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles with their respective dual-threat quarterbacks. Designed quarterback runs must become a staple of Indianapolis' offense. With Richardson's development and ability to remain healthy still in question, Fields should see a potential opportunity to start in Indianapolis next fall and possibly even win that job moving forward."
Fields only started for the Steelers in six games this season, yet was pretty productive during his time on the field. His 2024 numbers consisted of 1,106 yards on a career-best 65.8% completion rate with five touchdowns and only one interception. He was also 4-2 during his stint as a starter.
Richardson likely still fills in as the starter in the event Fields gets brought into Indianapolis. Yet, a similar mobile, athletic quarterback in the ranks behind him would be a solid backup to have on board.
Richardson has also dealt with a bundle of injuries during his time with the Colts. He's been inactive for 17 games throughout his two-year career in Indianapolis, which leads to some concerns on how his availability could look moving forward.
A player with a similar play style to Richardson like Fields could be a strong option to turn to in the event another injury creeps up, and would likely be an improvement from the Joe Flacco experience seen this season.
It remains to be seen in the Steelers are looking to retain Fields' services, or if they're expecting to stick with Russell Wilson for a second season. However, if the 25-year-old ends up available once free agency rolls around, the Colts will inevitably be a popular fit for him.
