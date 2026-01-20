3 Players Colts Should Draft From IU's National Championship Squad

Although the playoffs aren't over just yet, the NFL draft is right around the corner, and teams like the Indianapolis Colts are fully focused on this year's player pool as the NCAA's best decide whether to declare.

The Colts now share home states with college football's national champions: the Indiana Hoosiers. The kids from Bloomington had a perfect 16-0 season, winning the Big 10 and the College Football Playoffs in Curg Cignetti's second year at the helm.

Colts scouts have had the opportunity to comb through Indiana's roster, but three guys stick out the most as potential draft picks for Indianapolis.

CB D'Angelo Ponds

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) reacts after a play against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

After three years under Curt Cignetti, many expect star cornerback D'Angelo Ponds to declare for the draft. Ponds led the Hoosiers in passes defended (10), with three of those coming in the National Championship game against Miami.

Pro Football Focus graded out Ponds as the 6th best cornerback in college football this season out of 890 eligible players.

The Colts are facing concerns at cornerback, specifically with Charvarius Ward. The Colts signed Ward last spring, but the veteran corner suffered three concussions within the span of a few months, putting his future in question.

If Ward retires, the Colts will need another corner. Ponds is expected to be a late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick, meaning if he falls to Indianapolis at 47, the Colts should definitely make a move.

WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs down the sideline past Miami (FL) Hurricanes defenders Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza's favorite target was Omar Cooper Jr., an Indianapolis native who played a major part in getting the Hoosiers to the promised land.

Cooper ended the season with 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with three carries for 73 yards and another touchdown. Cooper thrives in the open field after the catch, making defenders miss with ease. Colts head coach Shane Steichen does a good job of getting his playmakers in the open field, making Cooper an ideal addition to the offense.

Cooper primarily played out of the slot in 2025, which complicates things a bit. The Colts have used Josh Downs as their slot receiver for the past three seasons, but Downs posted career-worst numbers in 2025.

If the Colts choose not to bring back one of Alec Pierce or Michael Pittman Jr., they very well may draft another receiver. Cooper is projected to be a second or third-round pick, making him a realistic target if the Colts do choose to draft another playmaker.

LB Aiden Fisher

Indiana's Aiden Fisher (4) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out of all the players on the list, Fisher would fit the Colts' biggest need at linebacker. Fisher was a leader and de facto captain of the Hoosier defense, and the Colts need that type of young energy entering 2026.

Fisher ended the season with 95 total tackles, a pass defended, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. Fisher has racked up two straight first-team Big Ten selections, but he's still projected to fall to the later rounds of the draft.

The Colts could target Fisher in Round 4 or Round 5 as the clock ticks on. Linebacker depth proved crucial early on for the Colts in 2025, and Fisher could be an impact player from the jump in Indianapolis.

