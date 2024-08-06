Pro Football Network Believes Colts Duo Could Have 'Standout' Seasons
The Indianapolis Colts possess a young roster going into 2024. While it always pays to have solid veterans like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, cornerback Kenny Moore II, and guard Quenton Nelson, it's also key to have younger talent developing around those stars. For Indianapolis, this isn't an issue with names like quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Josh Downs, and cornerback JuJu Brents.
In a recent article detailing the NFL's All-Breakout Team for 2024, Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson placed a duo of Colts on this list. Richardson occupies the quarterback slot, while an unexpected former seventh-rounder, Will Fries, makes the ranks for right guard. Starting with Richardson, Robinson had nothing but glowing reviews outside of the injury woes.
"While he needs to stay healthy, Richardson’s upside inside Shane Steichen’s Colts offense is almost unimaginable. Richardson’s arm strength and mobility give Steichen so many more options in the Colts’ rushing and passing attacks, while his gravity as a running threat should help RB Jonathan Taylor find open lanes."- Dallas Robinson | Pro Football Network
Richardson's abilities and raw athleticism need no explanation or introduction. All that matters is Richardson remaining on the field and injury-free for 2024 and he has the potential to be an automatic top-10 quarterback. If this happens, expect a solid season from him and players like running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who will likely see a boost in productivity.
While it's somewhat expected for a player like Richardson to take the slot on Robinson's list, Fries makes an appearance after going nearly unnoticed for his improved 2023 performance by most media.
After a rough outing in 2022, Fries was trusted to continue starting at right guard for the 2023 campaign. Initially, it looked like a mistake on behalf of the Colts front office and general manager Chris Ballard. But, looking back, it was the right choice with Fries's improvement on almost all fronts as a lineman. Fries played 1,125 offensive snaps and concluded the year with Pro Football Focus blocking grades of 61.2 overall, 65.4 pass, and 59.7 run. To call Fries a potential breakout star for 2024 is a bit of a stretch. But, he is undoubtedly becoming more consistent and reliable in all facets of blocking.
Looking at Fries's grades and performance throughout the 2023 season, he didn't have the luxury of having center Ryan Kelly (2023 Pro Bowler; 14 games) and rock-solid right tackle Braden Smith (10 games played) for all 17 games. Fries had to block with rookie Blake Freeland playing 568 snaps at right tackle and Wesley French with 266 at center and still produced under Tony Sparano Jr. Fries is on track to continue improving if his trajectory continues into 2023. While it's not likely, we'll see if Fries can continue to silence doubters and earn breakout status for the upcoming campaign.
