Jonathan Taylor's Rushing Crown Overtaken By AFC Foe

The Indianapolis Colts are sitting idle on Sunday before a crucial primetime showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

With Philip Rivers expected to get his second start of the season, the Colts' offense will likely run through the legs of Jonathan Taylor once again. The sixth-year back had been leading the league in rushing yards for most of the season, but on Monday, Taylor will not take the field as the rushing leader.

On Sunday afternoon, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III exploded for a 100-yard first-half performance against the Cleveland Browns. His bullish running gives him a temporary lead over Taylor in the race for the rushing title.

Taylor & Cook's Numbers

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Entering Week 16, Taylor held a 28-yard advantage over Cook. Just a few weeks earlier, it seemed that nobody could catch Taylor as he was nearly 200 yards ahead of the pack.

All of a sudden, Cook has over 70 more yards than Taylor, and that lead will continue to grow as the Bills finish off their game against Cleveland.

Taylor and Cook are the only backs in the league averaging more than 100 yards per game, but Taylor has slowed down over the past few weeks.

Since Indy's Week 11 bye, Taylor has failed to eclipse 100 yards in a single game. Taylor posted 87 yards on 25 carries against the Seattle Seahawks last weekend, making that his highest mark in the past month of action.

James Cook passes Jonathan Taylor (39 yards ahead as of right now) with a chance to pad the numbers before Taylor takes the field tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/EVudbASenX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 21, 2025

Comparatively, Cook has now reached 100 yards in four of his last five games. The Bills have been one of the league's hottest offenses, winning four of their last five and posting 30-plus points in three of those wins.

Of course, for Taylor, the crown was never about individual accolades. But losing the top spot still matters because it reflects a broader shift in momentum, one that could shape how defenses approach Indianapolis moving forward.

The Colts will see plenty of 8-man boxes down the final stretch, making every rushing yard that much harder to get. Teams know that Rivers can't throw the ball downfield, so safeties will play closer to the line to try and prevent any breakaway rushes from Taylor.

Taylor remains the focal point of the Colts’ offense when games are competitive. His vision, burst, and ability to finish runs haven’t diminished. What has changed is how often Indianapolis can open up running lanes for him.

The Colts will be without their two starting tackles against San Francisco, making the challenge to succeed through the ground game even tougher.

