Anthony Richardson Moves to Heavy Favorite Over Daniel Jones in Odds to Win Colts Starting QB Job
One of the biggest battles for a starting job this NFL preseason is for the starting quarterback role for the Indianapolis Colts. Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are set to compete for the gig over the next few weeks.
Colts' head coach, Shane Steichen, has announced that Richardson will start their first preseason game against the Ravens, and then Jones will start their second preseason game against the Packers.
Let's take a look at the odds for which quarterback will start the Colts first regular season game.
Colts Starting QB Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Anthony Richardson -280
- Daniel Jones +220
- Riley Leonard +4000
Anthony Richardson enters the first preseason game as the -280 favorite to be the Week 1 starter. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 73.68% chance of taking the first regular season snap.
To make things extra interesting, DraftKings has also released odds for which QB will record more passing yards this season, and it's Jones that's set as the favorite.
Who Will Throw for More Passing Yards?
- Daniel Jones -130
- Anthony Richardson +110
- Riley Leonard +4000
Despite being an underdog to be the Week 1 starter, Jones is the -130 favorite to throw for more passing yards for the Colts this season at -130. That tells us bettors and oddsmakers expect Jones to be the starter sooner rather than later, even if he doesn't start Week 1.
Richardson has dealt with both injury and performance issues through his first two seasons. Last year, he completed just 47.7% of passes for 1,814 yards across 11 starts.
