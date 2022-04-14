Skip to main content

Report: Colts Free Agent Kemoko Turay Signing with 49ers

Colts free agent edge defender Kemoko Turay is reportedly signing with the 49ers.

The Indianapolis Colts are losing a key rotational defender as edge defender Kemoko Turay is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Turay is signing a one-year deal with San Francisco after recently taking a visit with them.

A second-round pick (No. 52) by the Colts out of Rutgers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Turay has carved out a role in his career as a solid pass-rusher. However, the Colts spent their first two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft on pass rushers in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, plus they traded for Yannick Ngakoue this offseason. Therefore, Turay's return was no longer a necessity.

Injuries have been an issue for the athletic, explosive edge rusher. Turay has never played a full season and has missed 27 games in his four years. He suffered a severe ankle injury four games into 2019, which bled into 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, Turay had the best overall (95.6) and pass-rushing grades (94.9) among all NFL edge defenders before his injury.

He was finally back and looked like himself again in 2021 following a second operation on the ankle.

Last season, Turay played in 13 games, posting single-season career highs in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (5), and fumble recoveries (1) to go with 9 tackles and 8 quarterback hits.

In 38 career games (3 starts), Turay has totaled 33 tackles (7 for loss), 12.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 29 quarterback hits.

Aside from San Francisco, Turay also visited the Atlanta Falcons.

Should the Colts have made a bigger push to re-sign Turay? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

