The Colts and Raiders are reportedly set to make a trade involving Indianapolis cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and Las Vegas edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

The Indianapolis Colts' first big splash of free agency is reportedly happening soon as they are expected to acquire edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Las Vegas Raiders in a deal that involves starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Per Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, so far the compensation is a straight-up swap, player-for-player.

The trade began to take shape over the last day, and with the Raiders agreeing to terms with free-agent edge defender Chandler Jones on Wednesday, that facilitated the deal between the Colts and Raiders.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "This trade has been in the works for about 24 hours. But the #Raiders needed a pass-rusher. First, Chandler Jones. Then the swing the deal."

Losing a player in Ya-Sin that the Colts developed into a good outside cornerback is a tough pill to swallow, but they have needed quality pass rushers for a while.

Ngakoue (6'2", 246, 26 years old) has tormented the Colts for years ever since being drafted in the third round (No. 69) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

In 11 career games against the Colts as a member of the Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020), and Raiders (2021), Ngakoue has 8.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, and 1 interception against them.

Last year with Las Vegas, he started all 17 games and totaled 28 tackles (8 for loss), 10.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 pass breakups, and 23 quarterback hits.

Ngakoue has played for Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley before (2016 and 2021) and is a perfect fit for the LEO position.

Ya-Sin was a second-round pick by the Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft (No. 34), and although he'd had plenty of ups and downs in his first two years, he was coming off of his best season yet in 2021.

In 13 games (8 starts), he totaled 31 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 8 pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, he had career-best grades overall (69.9) and especially in coverage (72.4).

Ngakoue is now the second former Bradley defender to join the Colts after they agreed to terms with cornerback Brandon Facyson on Tuesday.

