Colts Select Versatile Defender Jaylon Carlies with 151st Pick in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for unique talent on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and they appear to have found some in versatile Missouri defender Jaylon Carlies.
Until it's said otherwise, it's currently up in the air whether Carlies will be counted on to play safety or linebacker, but his size and athleticism allow him to do either. He stands 6'3", 227, and he also ran the 40 in 4.5 seconds and had a 10'5" broad jump.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In 43 games at Missouri, Carlies had 220 tackles (11.5 for loss), 3.0 sacks, 3 fumbles forced, 1 fumble recovered, 9 interceptions, and 9 pass breakups.
So far in the draft, the Colts have selected:
- 1:15—UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu
- 2:52—Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
- 3:82—Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves
- 4:117—Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini
- 5:142—Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould
- 5:151—Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies
The Colts now have the remaining picks:
- 5:164
- 6:201
- 7:234
- Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
- Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.