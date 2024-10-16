NFL Insider Has Controversial Colts QB Take
The Indianapolis Colts barely escaped with a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon after Joe Flacco's second start in the blue & white.
Flacco, who will turn 40 in January, has helped fill the void left behind by Anthony Richardson's oblique injury that has kept him sidelined for the past two weeks. Despite putting in weeks of practice, Richardson was kept on the sidelines by the team to ensure his future safety.
In his second consecutive start, Flacco continued his NFL-leading streak of two or more touchdowns thrown in each game. Flacco was able to find wide receivers Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr. in the first and fourth quarters, respectively, for touchdowns.
After another solid performance, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter feels that the team should consider starting Flacco against the Miami Dolphins this weekend and let Richardson heal (via The Pat McAfee Show | ESPN):
It's a little bit like Justin Fields in Pittsburgh where the guy is winning and he's playing well. Are you taking a guy off the field that's winning and playing well? Is that what you wanna do?... Again, it's Anthony Richardson's job... but Joe Flacco has played pretty well.- Adam Schefter, ESPN
To start off, the Justin Fields situation feels like the complete opposite. Fields is young and won over the starting spot from a veteran while Flacco is pushing retirement and filling in for an injured top-5 prospect. There would be no value in Flacco winning one or two more games for the Colts this season because Richardson needs every snap he can get.
At 22 years old, Richardson needs every bit of game experience he can muster. He has already practiced over the past two weeks but was ruled out an hour and a half before Sunday's win in Nashville. With another full week ahead, there's no reason Richardson shouldn't be on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Schefter did make it clear that this is Richardson's team – but if that's the case, why give Flacco a start if Richardson can play? Short-term wins aren't important in the Colts' future outlook, thus why Richardson was even drafted in the first place. A project QB is exactly that – a long, time-consuming, work that hopefully pays off.
