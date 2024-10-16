Underappreciated Colts Player Earns NFL Award
After the Indianapolis Colts moved to 3-3 after defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in week six. While plenty of credit goes to notables like quarterback Joe Flacco, cornerback Sam Womack III, and wide receiver Josh Downs; punter Rigoberto Sanchez had a phenomenal day punting the football.
Sanchez finished with 5 punts for 271 yards (54.2 average) and 3 inside the 20. He also pushed a long punt of 60 yards and helped Indianapolis seal the game with an incredible coffin corner drop.
Due to such efficiency, Sanchez earned the prestigious AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.
Sanchez has been having his best career year six games in. He's punted the ball 24 times for 1,209 yards (50.4 average) and 17 inside the 20. If Sanchez continues this pace he'll finish with 68 punts for 3,426 yards and 48 kicks inside the 20.
While Sanchez is a punter, he's a weapon that can't be undervalued. To come on the field in crunch time and pin a home team inside their five-yard line is elite, and Sanchez qualifies as that tier in his position. With the Miami Dolphins visiting Lucas Oil Stadium for week seven, we'll see if Sanchez's services are needed to help close the game again.
