Key Colts Defender OUT vs Dolphins
The Indianapolis Colts have had issues with injuries this season, and the trend continued in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins. Rookie linebacker Jaylon Carlies went from questionable to return, to out with an ankle injury.
The Colts are now without both E.J. Speed and Carlies at linebacker. This gives more responsibilities to Zaire Franklin and Grant Stuard. Also, expect Segun Olubi to get reps now that Carlies has been ruled out.
After having a great start to the game against the Dolphins, Carlies won't be able to conclude. He'll finish with 5 tackles (1 for loss) and a sack. We'll see if the Colts can rally to get a victory at home as they've had little to no momentum generated on offense or defense. With plenty of football left to play, Indianapolis will do everything possible to avoid any further injury setbacks.
