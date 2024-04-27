Colts Select Traitsy DL Jonah Laulu with 234th Pick in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their nine-man 2024 NFL Draft haul on Saturday by selecting Oklahoma defensive tackle Jonah Laulu in the seventh round with the 234th overall pick.
Laulu (6'5", 292) is a big, athletic (9.62 RAS) interior D-line prospect who transferred to Oklahoma (2022-23) from Hawaii (2018-21), finishing off his six-year career in the Big-12.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In 66 career games (24 starts), Laulu totaled 102 tackles (27.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, and 3 pass breakups.
He can now compete with Raekwon Davis, Taven Bryan, Adetomiwa Adebawore, and Eric Johnson II for a backup spot behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.
Here is who the Colts have selected:
- 1:15—UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu
- 2:52—Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
- 3:82—Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves
- 4:117—Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini
- 5:142—Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould
- 5:151—Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies
- 5:164—Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson
- 6:201—Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham
- 7:234—Oklahoma defensive tackle Jonah Laulu
- Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
- Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.