Colts Get Second Primetime Game
After an NFL scheduling adjustment, the Indianapolis Colts (4-3) will face the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football in primetime.
This meant that the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) was moved to earlier (4:05 EST). This also gives the Colts a second primetime game for 2024, with the other occurring just two weeks later against the New York Jets (2-5).
While the Colts still have the Houston Texans (week eight) at NRG Stadium, they'll have to adjust with the later start to their week nine tilt with the Vikings. The last time the Colts saw the Vikings was in 2022 when Indy dropped a 33-0 lead to ultimately lose in overtime 39-36. Now, two years later, both teams are vastly different.
Anthony Richardson will face a Brian Flores defense known for peppering quarterbacks with blitzes. Minnesota's stop troops have logged 24 sacks (third in the NFL) and constant pressure on passers, which Richardson struggled to adjust to against the Miami Dolphins. This assisted in his awful 10/24 passes completed (41.6%) stat line. We'll see if Shane Steichen can help Richardson prepare for what will be a hellacious approach from Flores.
As for Indy's defense, the trenches hope to have defensive tackle DeForest Buckner back from injured reserve (ankle) since the Vikings' Aaron Jones has played well this year. The veteran has 443 rushing yards on 85 carries (5.2 average) and 2 touchdowns. Given how rough Indy's run defense has looked at times, they and the linebackers can't afford to allow Jones to make a massive impact.
Last but not least, there's Justin Jefferson, who has 33 catches for 531 receiving yards (16.1 average) and 5 touchdowns on 51 targets. Simply put, Indy's secondary will have their hands full with Jefferson. Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III, Kenny Moore II cannot allow Sam Darnold to destroy the defensive game plan with Jefferson alone.
We'll see how Indianapolis plays against the Vikings just a few years after arguably one of the most embarrassing defeats in Colts history. However, Indianapolis can't afford to overlook the current leaders of the AFC South in week eight, the Texans and C.J. Stroud.
