Pundit Has Colts Signing Chiefs Offensive Piece
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor had a great season despite the squad concluding with a boring 8-9 record with no playoffs to follow.
One of the narratives is that Taylor needs more help in the backfield, as Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson didn't inspire much hope. However, there are free agents on the market who can change that for Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell thinks Kansas City Chiefs back Kareem Hunt is a possible fit for what the Colts need.
Kareem Hunt was brought in during the 2024 season to be a stopgap for the injured Isiah Pacheco after Pacheco suffered a broken fibula in Week 2 this season, but he became one of the NFL's most efficient rushers at age 29.- Garrett Podell | CBS Sports
Hunt played well in 2024 and had his best season since 2020 with the Cleveland Browns. Hunt compiled 728 rushing yards on 200 carries (3.6 average) and seven scores on the ground. He also accounted for 42 first downs to help Kansas City's offense.
While Hunt isn't a massive addition, he's better than Sermon or Goodson, and it might not be close. Currently Spotrac has his market value at around $2.6 million annually. This is easy for the Colts to take on with their cap situation ($31,074,247).
The Colts need to have as much weaponry in the running attack as possible. If they can sign Hunt, it gives them a significant boost. It also allows Steichen to implement unique sets that can help open lanes for Taylor and Richardson.
The obvious best reason for possible Hunt addition is Taylor's prime can be extended. Taylor is a volume-based performer with one-punch knockout power as a back, but can't continue to sustain 20-25 touches per game, regardless of his high-level contract.
Expect the Colts to either address depth running back through the draft, or free agency as Podell believes they will. It's imperative to give Richardson the best possible chance to improve and hit his developmental stride.
Establishing multiple avenues in a ground-based offense is what the doctor ordered. Hunt will likely be on the radar of the Colts' front office, and with good reason. Perhaps Hunt can continue his role with the Browns as a complementary runner in a dynamic offense.
