Colts Talent Loads Up 2025 All-AFC South Team
Expectations for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 are all over the board, but most people tie it back to how the quarterback position performs.
That's fair, but the reason there is any optimism about the team is that the roster is pretty well-built outside of the quarterbacks.
As a result, the 2025 preseason All-AFC South Team constructed by Matt Holder of Bleacher Report has a significant Colts influence. Let's take a look at who made the team.
Jonathan Taylor, Running Back
"Another position that doesn't need much explanation. Taylor has rushed for over 1,000 in the three seasons he's played in at least 14 games and is the NFL's active leader with 89.7 rushing yards per game, per Pro Football Reference."
There are some talented running backs in the AFC South between Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, Travis Etienne, Tony Pollard, and Tyjae Spears, but Taylor takes the cake. Fresh off a 1,400-yard season where he finished fourth in the NFL despite missing three games, Taylor could make a run at a second rushing title.
Tyler Warren, Tight End
"There haven't been many rookies who have received recognition here, but Dalton Schultz is coming off a down year, and the rest of the AFC South tight ends leave something to be desired. Meanwhile, Warren figures to be a prominent part of the Indianapolis offense in year one."
Evan Engram leaving Jacksonville for the Broncos certainly helps the cause here, but Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo is an underrated player worth watching this year, especially now paired with rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Still, there's a reason Warren was drafted in the top half of the first round and was widely considered the top tight end in the draft. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has been dreaming of using a tight end with Warren's talents.
Bernhard Raimann, Left Tackle
"Raimann has quietly become a very good NFL left tackle. While he hasn't been named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team yet, he's earned grades from Pro Football Focus in the 80s over the last two years."
According to PFF grading, Raimann was a top-25 NFL offensive tackle as a rookie in 2022, and then top-10 in his first two full seasons as a starter. In a contract year, expect to see Raimann as good as ever.
Quenton Nelson, Left Guard
"Seven Pro Bowls in seven years, to go along with three first-team and two second-team All-Pro selections, make Nelson an easy choice here."
NFL personnel recently voted Nelson the third-best interior offensive lineman in the NFL. Although injuries caused some hiccups in the middle portion of his career, he's back to being one of the most imposing figures in the NFL.
DeForest Buckner, Defensive Tackle
"There were a few defensive tackles to pick from, as Grover Stewart and T'Vondre Sweat were also considered. But Bucker and (Jeffery) Simmons have combined for six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections to get the nods over their respective running mates."
Despite an ankle injury that caused Buckner to briefly land on Injured Reserve, last year was statistically one of his most prolific when you prorate it over 17 games. He's been dominant despite dealing with grueling injuries the last few years, so imagine what a healthy DeForest Buckner could do to offensive lines.
Zaire Franklin, Linebacker
"Franklin has been a tackle machine over the last three years, racking up 519 during that timeframe, including 173 in 2024 to earn his first Pro Bowl bid."
Franklin has a reputation for being reliant on high tackle numbers -- his 173 in 2024 led the league -- but he was also tied for the most forced fumbles in the NFL with five, which creates turnovers and is the most valuable thing you can do on defense. He also had a career-high 3.5 sacks, two of which came on third downs in Colts wins.
Charvarius Ward, Outside Cornerback
"Ward had a down year while battling significant personal issues in San Francisco, but he's just a year removed from leading the league with 23 passes defended."
Ward had been considered one of the NFL's best corners (and even still is) despite a turbulent 2024 campaign. He hopes a change of scenery in Indianapolis leads to a fresh start, as he is reinvigorated and ready to return to All-Pro form.
Kenny Moore II, Nickel
"Moore has been manning the slot for eight seasons in Indianapolis and is widely considered one of the better nickelbacks in the league. Jalen Pitre has a strong case to earn some recognition here, but the 2021 Pro Bowler still deserves the top spot heading into the campaign."
Moore has been a stalwart at the nickel position for the Colts since 2017, and each time his contract comes up for renewal, the Colts have paid him among the best slot defenders in the league, and for good reason. He is expected to be a huge part of new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense, as Anarumo used his former slot defender, Mike Hilton, as a multi-talented weapon during his tenure in Cincinnati.
Nick Cross, Safety
"After struggling to get playing time in years one and two, Cross proved to be a versatile safety who can play in the box or the deep areas of the field by collecting three interceptions, five passes defended and 146 total tackles last season."
This is a potential breakout campaign for Cross, who already burst onto the scene last year with 146 tackles. Although much of the attention is on newcomer Camryn Bynum and how he can make plays in the backfield, Cross has gotten better each year, and now full-time at strong safety, he'll be around the ball more often.