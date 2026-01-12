5 Colts with the Most to Prove in 2026

It was a tale of two seasons for the Indianapolis Colts this year. The first half saw the team start with an impressive 8-2 record, giving rise to the notion that this squad could potentially push for a Super Bowl.

However, the last seven games were all losses following a slew of injuries, sluggish offensive performances, and constant letdowns.

Success in the 2026 season isn't just important for general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, but also for some key players.

With this in mind, it's time to list the five Colts with the most to prove next year.

Linebacker | Zaire Franklin

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Colts defensive captain Zaire Franklin is the quintessential stat sheet stuffer and showed that in 2025. He put up 125 tackles, 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups, and a fumble forced.

However, his ugly Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 38.4 and coverage mark of 29.9 weren't encouraging. Given that Indy needs more from their linebackers, Franklin must step up.

Franklin was a big liability in coverage and didn't play anywhere near as well as his statistics might indicate.

This is a massive year for Franklin to prove he isn't just a tackling machine who can sometimes provide a spark on a blitz.

Wide Receiver | Michael Pittman Jr.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Colts' wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. didn't have a bad year, per se, but it wasn't up to the standard we've seen throughout his six seasons in the NFL.

Pittman had a great start to the 2025 season, but things fell off once the team returned from their Week 11 bye against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before the bye (10 games), Pittman had 54 catches for 580 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. Following the bye (seven games), he only saw 26 catches for 204 receiving yards and one score.

Overall, Pittman finished with 80 catches for 784 receiving yards and seven scores. With this type of season unfolding for Pittman, trade rumors have slowly been building after the regular season ended.

I don't believe Indy will deal him off, but he will need to improve during year seven, or his future with the Colts will begin to become murky.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Cornerback | Sauce Gardner

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Sauce Gardner's entry here is less about his production and more about his lack of availability once he landed with Indianapolis following a blockbuster trade to get him from the New York Jets.

Gardner only played in four games with the Colts due to a calf injury he sustained immediately upon arriving in the Circle City.

The perennial All-Pro corner will be entrusted with being the top player for Indy's secondary in 2026, and with good reason, the Colts gave up their 2026 and 2027 first-rounders for his services.

Gardner is an excellent defender, but the hope for him in 2026 is that he'll be able to avoid injuries that keep him sidelined as a vital member of the stop troops.

Guard | Matt Goncalves

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Matt Goncalves (71) celebrates a touchdown pass with quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Goncalves was originally drafted with the 79th overall pick in 2024 as an offensive tackle out of the University of Pittsburgh.

He saw plenty of starting action at both tackle positions due to injuries to Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith, logging 563 snaps.

This translated well for him in 2025, as the Colts gave him the starting role at right guard opposite Quenton Nelson. It's not to say he played badly, but there is room to improve for him in year three.

Per Pro Football Focus, Goncalves allowed the most QB hits (10, hurries (22), and pressures (34) of any Colts offensive lineman.

He's still learning his footing as a starter in the NFL, but the league isn't patient. Goncalves is talented, and hopes are high that he'll elevate his play for the 2026 season as he continues to gain experience as a guard in the NFL.

Running Back | Jonathan Taylor

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) hands the ball to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: IndyStar-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IndyStar-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was the bell cow engine that propelled Shane Steichen's offense to new heights through the first 10 games of the regular season.

But, similar to Pittman, Taylor's efficiency fell off a cliff once teams began to load the box and sell out to stop him. The injury to Jones didn't help, and neither did Philip Rivers' immobility or Riley Leonard's inexperience.

Taylor's spot here is far more about whether he can continue to be as productive in 2026 as he was this year. He put up MVP-caliber numbers - as indicated by the metrics below.

1,585 rushing yards

4.9 yards per carry

18 rushing touchdowns (led the NFL)

46 catches

378 receiving yards

2 receiving touchdowns

99 all-purpose first downs

The expectation for Taylor is to, once again, be the go-to guy as the main producer for Indy's offense.

After a phenomenal season, we'll see if he can do it again in 2026 and prove he's still the gold standard of running backs after so much mileage has been put on his legs through the years.

Recommended Articles