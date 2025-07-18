Colts' Charvarius Ward Credited Among Top NFL CBs
One of the Indianapolis Colts' big splashes of the offseason was the signing of free agent Charvarius Ward to a multi-year contract ahead of the 2025 season, effectively adding a surefire boundary cornerback to the room, upgrading their secondary unit, and giving new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo a new veteran chess piece to work with in his first year.
But, while the consensus is known that Ward is a big upgrade for the Colts' secondary, and one of the better cornerbacks Indianapolis has had in some time, there is a good question to be had of where exactly he stacks up among the NFL's best talents in the position–– especially in a league where defenses seem to be getting better on a yearly basis.
Stacking up the top names for any position on any given year in the league can always be subjective, but in the mind of NFL personnel members, Ward may at least have a case to be among the top of his class.
Heading into the 2025 season, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shuffled through a few NFL staffers from coaches, scouts, and personnel departments to shake out some internal thoughts on some of the league's best talents at each respective position, including cornerback.
And for corner, while Ward didn't quite find himself in the top ten of the league's best cornerback talents, he did get some votes across the league to be included; a group that included other big names like Jaire Alexander and Cooper DeJean.
Ward did have some ups and downs during a turbulent 2024 season on and off the field, a season in which he suited up in 12 games. But with a new situation, staff, and defensive scheme to surround him, perhaps a change of scenery could be exactly what's necessary to get the former All-Pro back to the level he was just two years ago.
The last time he was on the field for a full-season slate, he had a league-leading 23 PBUs for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, also securing five interceptions and 72 combined tackles in the process. That top-tier production isn't too far away, and at 29 years old, could still have juice left in the tank when next season kicks off in just under two months.
It's a big first year for Ward in Indianapolis. Time will tell if he can rise up to the expectations.