T.Y. Hilton Wants To — And Can — Still Play

At 32 years old ahead of free agency, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is still interested in continuing his career, but will it be with the Colts?

T.Y. Hilton has been with the Indianapolis Colts for 10 years.

Now at a point in his career where each season could be his last, it looks like the playmaking wide receiver may want to return for an 11th, but will it be with the Colts?

"I had a good talk with T.Y. after the season," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "As of a couple weeks ago, yes, he wanted to play again. We will talk again."

Hilton will turn 33 years old during the upcoming season and is poised to become an unrestricted free agent again this spring. Over the last four years, he has dealt with various injuries and missed 16 games in that time. However, when he's been on the field he's been effective.

"The Ghost" ranks statistically among the best receivers in franchise history and has been the team's main target in the passing game since 2013. However, combining his age and injury history, the Colts will have to wonder if the money is worth it.

Ballard knows that, for the right price, Hilton can still deliver for the Colts.

"T.Y. can still play," Ballard said. "Unfortunately he got hurt for half the (2021) season, but T.Y. can still play. One, because he’s about as smart as any player I’ve ever been around. I mean he just understands how to play the game even though his skillset might not quite be the same that it was three or four years ago, his instincts and his level of competence in terms of understanding what’s happening, he knows how to play."

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) moves into the huddle Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Read More

Something that aids in the potential delivery of Hilton back to Indianapolis is that the Colts lack weapons in the passing game, and they could really use his services.

Michael Pittman Jr. had a breakout second season with 1,082 yards but Hilton and Zach Pascal are both impending free agents, and Parris Campbell, unfortunately, cannot be counted on due to the injuries that have plagued his career. Elsewhere in the passing game, tight end Jack Doyle is contemplating retirement and Mo Alie-Cox is also set for free agency.

That leaves the unproven group of Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, and Kylen Granson as the next men up.

The Colts aren't the only ones with an incentive to continue the marriage. Hilton (9,691 yards) could become just the third player in franchise history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards, joining Marvin Harrison (14,580) and Reggie Wayne (14,345).

Wayne, who mentored Hilton when he came into the NFL, is actually in talks to potentially become the Colts' new wide receivers coach. Such a move is expected to be quite a pull for Hilton to want to return.

Last year, Hilton went through free agency and things came down to the wire. The Baltimore Ravens offered him significantly more money but he decided to choose the Colts' $8 million deal and to team up with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz's future with the team is now in serious doubt. The lack of a strong on-field connection between the two would be reasonable for Hilton to consider if Wentz were to return as well. Still, it would be wise for Hilton to wait and see who the Colts' quarterback will be in 2022, regardless.

Do you want Hilton to return to the Colts? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

