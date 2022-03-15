Skip to main content
Player(s)
Davante Adams

Colts get Davante Adams Lifeline

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams still in play for the Indianapolis Colts?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has handed the Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the NFL a lifeline by reportedly refusing to play 2022 under the franchise tag.

The Packer put the franchise tag on Adams last week, getting an automatic one-year deal worth the average of the top-five players at his position... roughly $20 million.

$20 million to play a year of football sounds like a fair enough deal, but all terms are relative.

Adams just watched Christian Kirk, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, sign a four-year deal worth up to $84 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Kirk, 25, is coming off his best season as a pro, his fourth in the NFL, with 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

Adams has averaged 1,328 yards and 12 touchdowns the last four season. Still just 29-years old, Adams should be productive well into a four-year deal of his own.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Colts have nearly double the available salary cap room of the next best team in the NFL according to Spotrac at $60 million. The Colts could sign Adams to a four-year $100 million deal and still have the second-most available cap room in the NFL behind the New York Jets.

Obviously one key to getting Adams would be to settle the quarterback position.

The Colts traded Carson Wentz to Washington, acquiring draft picks and cap room in the process, but they have watched the pool of available quarterbacks shrink rapidly

The latest rumors have the Colts linked with both Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota

If the Packers and Adams officially part ways, would a pairing with Marcus Mariota be enough to entice Adams to Indianapolis? The Colts would need to come up with a trade package big enough to partner with Green Bay, but Adams would have the final say on whether he played 2022 or not.

It would be seen as a one-year bridge while general manager swings big again in 2023, but that might not be enough to convince Adams.

However money talks... and the Colts have more money to spend than any team in the NFL.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson passes while getting pressure from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard in a 2019 game in Houston.
News

Report: Colts Requested Meeting With Deshaun Watson, Texans Denied

By Josh Carney13 hours ago
Former Colts receiver Reggie Wayne smiles during their eighth day of training camp at Grand Park in Westfield on Friday, August 3, 2018. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield
News

Colts Announce Coaching Changes for 2022

By Andrew Moore16 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Re-Sign Veteran Tight End to Three Year Deal

By Zach Hicks16 hours ago
Mitchell Trubisky Indianapolis Colts Free Agency
News

Indianapolis Colts QB Pool Shrinking Rapidly

By HH Staff17 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill (60) fights off Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) as 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the second half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021
News

Keep Up with Colts' Legal Tampering News

By Jake Arthur18 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts to a first down run in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

ESPN Insider Reveals QB Name He's 'Hearing Most' for Colts

By Jake Arthur20 hours ago
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) attempts a shovel pass to Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Arthur Joins PSN to Talk Wentz, Colts Offseason

By Jake Arthur22 hours ago
USATSI_17493748(1)
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Jamaree Salyer, OT/IOL, Georgia

By Zach Hicks23 hours ago