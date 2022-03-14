ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano stated that the name he's hearing the most for the Colts this offseason at quarterback is Marcus Mariota.

The NFL's "legal tampering" period begins on Monday afternoon and even though the league's news cycle has already been on fire, it's about to pick up.

Quarterbacks always stir the pot and that has been particularly relevant in the case of the Indianapolis Colts, who traded Carson Wentz last week and are now on the hunt for a new starter.

Numerous names have been tossed around as options, but ESPN staff writer Dan Graziano recently said that the name he's hearing most often connected to the Colts is Las Vegas Raiders backup Marcus Mariota.

The name I'm hearing the most as the Indianapolis Colts' answer at quarterback is free-agent Marcus Mariota, who has been Derek Carr's backup with the Raiders over the past couple of seasons. There are also people who think Minnesota's Cousins could end up in Indianapolis, though it's unclear if Cousins is going anywhere.

We've all likely heard about Colts quarterback rumors involving Derek Carr, Gardner Minshew, Mitchell Trubisky, and Kirk Cousins — the latter who just signed an extension with the Minnesota Vikings — but a name that Horseshoe Huddle colleague Zach Hicks and I have both heard each of the last two offseasons is Mariota's.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2-overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota (6'4", 222, 28 years old) was the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans (2015-19) before landing with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21) to back up Carr.

Injuries derailed the early portion of Martiota's career in Tennessee, never allowing him to start a full 16 games and ultimately leading to him being replaced by Ryan Tannehill. The hope is that he still has a glimmer of the potential he was drafted for and now as an experienced veteran can regain some steam.

Mariota has started 61-of-74 career games, going 1,128-of-1,795 passing (62.8%), for 13,437 yards (7.5 YPA), 77 touchdowns, 45 interceptions, and a passer rating of 89.5. He is also well known for his mobility, which has resulted in 1,574 yards and 13 touchdowns on 264 carries (6.0 avg.).

While the Colts have been looking for a "big swing" at quarterback in hopes of bringing in a franchise player, they may have to settle for a capable veteran placeholder such as Mariota and then look toward the 2022 NFL Draft.

With smarts, a quick release, the capability to run a rhythmic passing game, and ability to extend plays outside the pocket, Mariota is a quality option to run Frank Reich's offense.

Mariota earned $3.5 million last year to be Carr's backup in Las Vegas, but if he's signed by the Colts it would most likely to be the starter (even if temporarily until a rookie is ready), so he may sign closer to $10 million in that instance.

For more on Mariota and his fit with the Colts, check out Andrew Moore's "Quarterback Carousel" piece here.

Should the Colts go after Mariota? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"