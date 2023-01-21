Do the Colts Know Their Next Head Coach?

With a massive list of candidates to choose from, do the Indianapolis Colts already know who they want their next head coach to be?

The Indianapolis Colts are on the head coach search, and they are not joking around.

General manager Chris Ballard has been leading the search with a headstrong attitude, compiling a massive list of candidates, totaling 14. This is the largest net ever cast by the Colts for a new leader, and there are many questions as to why.

Is it that interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s eight-game tenure was so bad? Is Ballard finally feeling his GM seat heat up? Is owner Jim Irsay understanding of his 2022 meddling and wants to truly allow Ballard to work? Whatever the reason, the group is impressive.

From the first interview on January 11, let’s see a brief list of who has been evaluated, and who still will be.

This is a list of very qualified candidates. Saturday got an automatic nod due to already being the interim coach. Except for now-committed Lions offensive mind Johnson, there are still 13 candidates to consider, with three still yet to be interviewed.

There have been winds of, “why is the net so large?” and, “are the Colts interviewing too many?”

The simple answer is a resounding “no.”

Given the fragility of the situation in Indianapolis following a brutal 2022 season and interim tenure from Saturday, plus a rookie quarterback likely being taken in the NFL Draft, it is of paramount importance to bring in the right coach to lead a team that still has plenty of talent. Not to mention, young talent on an offense featuring the likes of Jelani Woods, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman, Jr., and Jonathan Taylor.

The defensive side isn’t too bad, either, with monsters like DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, tackling machines like Zaire Franklin and Shaquille Leonard, young pass rushers in Dayo Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye, and studs like Stephon Gilmore, Julian Blackmon, and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. in the secondary.

With a massive list of interviews and candidates stacked up, who is the favorite? Who is the perfect fit? Who will impress Ballard and Irsay the most?

This is the most crucial decision the Colts have faced as a franchise in quite some time, and it’s only the first of many to make in what will be a memorable 2023 offseason.

