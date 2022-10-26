ESPN Insiders Paint Ugly Picture of Colts

A meddlesome owner.

A washed-up 37-year old quarterback.

Guaranteed money.

ESPN Insiders Dan Graziani and Jeremy Fowler wrote that things have gotten ugly with the Indianapolis Colts, and reportedly owner Jim Irsay's fingerprints are all over the latest move to bench Matt Ryan.

"Things also are ugly behind the scenes in Indianapolis, where the big news of the week was obviously the benching of veteran QB Matt Ryan for untested Sam Ehlinger," wrote Graziano in the ESPN Insiders' latest notebook.

"No one is going to come out to say this decision was driven by team owner Jim Irsay, but it sounds, based on the conversations I've had, that Irsay had a very strong influence here."

"Sources have said for weeks now that Irsay is very upset about the way this season has begun for the Colts, especially on the heels of last year's late-season flameout, and that there have been several high-level meetings that have involved Irsay, GM Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich. In those meetings, sources said, Irsay has suggested a look at Ehlinger as a potential solution, given his mobility and the suddenly suspect state of the Colts' offensive line."

Graziano thinks the move to announce the benching of Ryan for the season was at least partially motivated by money.

"Don't expect to see Ryan play for the Colts again this season, either," wrote Graziano. "He has a $12 million salary guarantee for next year and an additional $17 million guaranteed against injury. Putting him back into a game and risking a season-ending injury would put the Colts at risk of owing Ryan $29 million next year instead of 'just' the $12 million they already do."

While the Colts' salary cap is in a position they can afford Ryan's guarantees, fans often forget the dollars are real, not just a number against a cap. In this case an additional $17 million of ownership's money is at stake.

Fowler isn't convinced that Ryan will play in the NFL again.

"The Matt Ryan side of the Colts' QB chaos can't go underplayed; there's a real possibility Ryan is done," speculated Fowler. "I'm told Ryan, upon agreeing to the Indy trade, had considered the dynamics that, if this were his last stop and proved to be a one-and-done, then he essentially has a $12-million pension waiting for him in 2023."

"Quasi-retirement will be an option I expect Ryan, 37, to at least consider. Scouts have lamented Ryan's physical deterioration for a few years now. And surely Indy considered those additional injury guarantees of $17 million if Ryan got hurt playing extended snaps and couldn't pass a physical at the new league year."

"I don't think that was the sole catalyst for the benching, but guaranteed money is almost always a factor, especially at the ownership level."

Despite the drama this week, the Colts feel good about what Ehlinger brings to the table. His mobility could help an offensive line that has struggled to find its form after being dominant in 2022.

At 3-3-1 the Colts are still in the thick of the AFC-Playoff race, and a win on Sunday against the Washington Commanders could help jump start the second half of the season.

No one wants to hear about the meddlesome, impatient owner, but a win on Sunday will help to quiet the noise surrounding the Colts and get the focus back on football.