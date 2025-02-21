Colts Linked as Potential Destination for Kirk Cousins
Since the Indianapolis Colts have been knocked out of the playoff picture, questions have persisted surrounding the team's quarterback position and what could be in store to unfold in the offseason.
All hope isn't lost on Anthony Richardson and his development just two years in his career, but after yet another missed playoff appearance from Indianapolis and not much progression under center in 2024, some have wondered if the Colts could be in for a signal caller change, or even just bringing in another worthwhile addition into the room.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently linked an intriguing name into the mix for the Colts' quarterback questions this offseason, connecting Atlanta Falcons veteran Kirk Cousins as a top fit for Indianapolis.
"Benched for Michael Penix Jr. late in 2024, Cousins was meant to be the missing piece for a playoff contender in Atlanta, but he proved unusually streaky coming off a torn Achilles. Another year removed from the injury might help him rediscover his touch, but it's safe to wonder how much juice he has left in his arm. More steady than spectacular during a six-year run with the Minnesota Vikings, he's at least likely to come at a discount, given the Falcons will be absorbing a hefty price if/when they release him."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis deciding to bring in another older, past-his-prime quarterback in an attempt to fix their problems at the position could be a sight for sore eyes for Colts fans, but nonetheless, the fit might be one that's on the table.
Cousins had a bumpy first season with the Falcons, collecting 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and a league-leading 16 interceptions before being benched 14 games in for rookie Michael Penix.
It likely leaves Cousins on the market this offseason for any team eager to acquire him, and for the Colts, who have been a team that's more than willing to take fliers on older veteran quarterbacks, it's hard to count them out.
Bringing Cousins in doesn't mean he should be pinned as a day-one starter. Even if acquired in Indianapolis, it's hard to see the starting job going to anyone but Richardson. But by having an experienced signal caller with proven success rallying behind the third-year quarterback, it could be a nice aid for Richardson's development, and perhaps push him to a better campaign in 2025 than his year prior.
A few aspects still need to work out with a potential acquisition of Cousins if it were to transpire, largely leaning on his hefty contract situation in place. However, if the Colts can land the former Pro Bowler's services for a cheap price, he could be primed for a future spot in Indianapolis.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.