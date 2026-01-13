The Indianapolis Colts are already making signings to prepare for the 2026 offseason after missing the playoffs for the fifth year in a row. The Colts originally signed a wad of practice squad players to reserve/future contracts, and they added another this week.

The Colts are signing Canadian Football League rookie linebacker Devin Veresuk to a reserve/future contract. Veresuk was the second overall pick in the 2025 CFL draft and helped the Hamilton Tiger-Cats reach the Eastern Final in his first season.

we have signed LB Devin Veresuk to a reserve/future contract. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 13, 2026

When the Tiger-Cats released incumbent starting middle linebacker Kyle Wilson three weeks into the season, Veresuk immediately stepped in. In his first career start, Veresuk recorded nine total tackles and a pick-six.

In his first professional season, Veresuk appeared in 18 regular-season games and started 15 of them. He finished with 66 defensive tackles, three special-teams tackles, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and — perhaps most impressively — two defensive touchdowns

Veresuk was born in Windsor, Ontario, the same city where he played his collegiate football. From 2021-24, Veresuk recorded 199 total tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception in 22 games played.

The CFL's East Division nominated Veresuk for the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie award, but he didn't take home the trophy. The 24-year-old was released yesterday by the Tiger-Cats as he pursued his NFL dreams.

The New Orleans Saints worked out Veresuk just over a month ago, but they never signed him. The Colts will give the former University of Windsor product his first shot in the big leagues.

Now that he's in Indy, Veresuk has a chance to translate that CFL success to the NFL. His combination of instincts, production, and physical tools gives the Colts a developmental linebacker with intriguing upside. If his CFL trajectory is any indicator, Veresuk could be one of the league’s more exciting breakout defenders in the offseason.

“He consistently put in the work and handled things the right way. We’re proud of what he accomplished here and are supportive of him as he explores this next opportunity.” 👏



We’ve released linebacker and East Division Most Outstanding Rookie Devin Veresuk to pursue an… pic.twitter.com/OVhVi0H135 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) January 12, 2026

The Colts signed another CFL standout , cornerback Robert Carter Jr., only five days ago. Indy's scouts are looking across the border to help this defense take the next step.

The Colts cycled through endless linebackers this season. Guys like Joe Bachie, Chad Muma, and Austin Ajiake all got a shot, meaning it's not out of the question for a player like Veresuk to touch the field.

Veresuk attended the University of Buffalo pro day last year, where he ran a speedy 4.47-second 40-yard dash. He also recorded a 4.47-second shuttle, 7.19-second three-cone drill, 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 36-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot, four-inch broad jump.

Veresuk has the physical traits to become an NFL player. If he catches the eye of Lou Anarumo or Brian Mason, Veresuk could see the field on defense or special teams in 2026.

