Colts Proved One Thing During NFL Combine
The Indianapolis Colts undoubtedly have an interesting offseason sitting ahead of them.
After an 8-9 season was posted in the books paired with another missed playoff appearance for their fourth straight, the pressure is on Chris Ballard and the Colts brass to right the ship this offseason. The roster is far from void of talent, but they've shown to be a few steps away from reaching their aspired mark of contention.
The Colts' offseason plans up to this point have remained a bit unknown, but as shown through this past week's combine in Indianapolis, and even dating back to Ballard's press conference in January, one aspect has remained clear: the team will be bringing in competition to surround Anthony Richardson for 2025.
CBS Sports analyst Jordan Dajani reinforced that idea when outlining each NFL team's biggest development from the combine. For the Colts, that was clearly their quarterback competition.
"There was plenty of optimism surrounding Anthony Richardson entering last season, but he hasn't made the kinds of strides the front office was hoping for. Richardson was benched in the middle of the regular season, then brought back to the starting lineup while the Colts went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth-straight season. Richardson's 47.4% completion percentage was the worst in a single NFL season since fellow Florida Gator Tim Tebow in 2011. This offseason, the Colts are going to add another quarterback via free agency or the draft, and he will compete with Richardson."
All hope isn't lost surrounding Richardson and his development ahead. His physical traits remain one of the most impressive in the NFL, even one of the best in league history, and with just 15 starts under his belt, it's hard to write him off just yet as the Colts' future franchise signal caller.
During his second year as the Colts' starter, he posted 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 11 games. Despite the turbulent season, all signs would point to Richardson resuming as the starter once again in year three, but the team will still be best served to add another face in the quarterback room to compete.
Whether that comes from a veteran in free agency or someone from this year's draft, the goal will be to add another solid option to put under center, providing some fire behind Richardson as he embarks on a make-or-break year three as the hopeful Colts starter.
As negotiations across the league open at noon ET on Monday, March 10th, expect the Colts to be active in the market looking for a fresh veteran option to add to the mix for 2025.
