Colts Sign Former Ravens Defender
The Indianapolis Colts have made a new addition to the defensive side of the ball.
According to a team release, the Colts have agreed to a deal to sign free agent defensive tackle Josh Tupou.
Tupou, the 31-year-old defensive tackle out of Colorado, last suited up for the Baltimore Ravens across his most recent 2024 campaign, while also spending the seven years prior stationed with the Cincinnati Bengals–– where he started his career as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
During his most recent season with the Ravens, he remained in a limited role as a depth nose tackle, only suiting up in three games throughout the year. With Cincinnati, he played in a total of 68 contests while starting in 23, collecting 86 combined tackles and two sacks during his time there.
Now, Tupou finds his way to the Colts with their training camp action underway, where he'll find himself among the many names on board gunning for a 53-man roster spot leading up to Week One.
Along with the Colts' move to sign Tupou on Monday, Indianapolis also opted to place tackle Jack Wilson on injured reserve to create the necessary space.
Wilson is the towering 6'11, 310-pound tackle and former college basketball player who was signed to a reserves/futures contract heading into this offseason, and was a member of the Colts' practice squad from Week 6-8 last season; certainly an compelling developmental prospect to keep an eye on, but one that will now be on the Injured Reserve list the foreseeable future.
An intriguing roster shift for the Colts, but it'll be far from the last leading into next month's action. Roster cutdown date hits on August 26th around the NFL, leading into the 2025 campaign, giving teams, including Indianapolis, just under a month to go until the finishing touches are put on this unit for the start of the season.