The Indianapolis Colts currently have 22 players scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency, according to Over the Cap, at the beginning of the new league year. While the list of free agents spans from high-profile quarterbacks to veteran minimum special teams players, the goal this offseason is to profile each and every one of them prior to free agency.

First up is veteran defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. Gallimore was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys back in the 2020 NFL Draft. The vision for him was to become the disruptive 3-tech that the team needed to play alongside their budding pass rush room. He never really hit his stride on his rookie contract, however, totaling just four sacks in 14 starts in his four years with the Cowboys.

He hit free agency at the end of his rookie contract and signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins. He didn’t make the team out of camp, though, getting released on August 27, 2024. He found a home with the Los Angeles Rams a few days later and actually churned out a productive season for the playoff team.

His shining moment came in the playoffs, as he totaled 3.5 sacks and a safety in two playoff games last season. This late-season production led to the veteran signing a one-year, $1.27 million contract with the Colts heading into 2025.

Gallimore quickly established himself as a key rotational player for the Colts in training camp, typically being the next man up in the rotation behind starters DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Even with the emergence of Adetomiwa Adebawore during the season, Gallimore remained a steady presence throughout the year. As a result, Gallimore hit career-high numbers across the board in sacks (3.5), tackles (38), quarterback hits (6.0), stops (17), and batted passes (3.0).

Pro Football Focus wasn’t exactly kind to him in their grading; he posted one of the worst run defense grades of his career in 2025, but they did give him high marks for his pass rushing on the season. His pass rush grade of 70.2 was good for 32nd among 128 qualifying defensive tackles that they graded this season. His overall play wasn’t perfect by any means, but rock solid for a fourth defensive tackle in the rotation.

My nickname for Gallimore on film was the "Energizer Bunny". He may not be the biggest or the most powerful defensive tackle in the league, but he plays with his hair on fire on every snap. The second that he sees a quarterback break the pocket and attempt to scramble, he would come flying down the line with linebacker speed to make a play. His ability to chase down quarterbacks was equal parts amazing and terrifying this past season.

Couple of clips to show why I called Neville Gallimore the Energizer Bunny this season. Dude can scoot for 307 pounds and he had several high energy moments on film. Perfect player to have as a rotational vet pic.twitter.com/hdqkgK0Jpq — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) January 8, 2026

His run defense may be a weaker part of his game, but I didn’t see anything that concerning on film with him in that department. He performed better against zone runs than against power runs, and the Colts’ Grizzly fronts allowed him to be protected from typical nose tackle duties inside. He made a few great stops in the run game, most notably a play against the Seattle Seahawks on a toss play back in week 15.

Overall, I’d say that Gallimore had a really solid season for the Colts, and I’d be all for the team bringing him back. He brought energy and juice off the bench, and he made a few plays when the team needed him to make. For a player who was in here on a near veteran minimum contract, he gave the Colts immense surplus value and helped the run defense stay alive during the weeks where Buckner was out.

Re-signing may not be an essential task for the Colts this offseason, but it would be in the Colts’ best interest to bring back Gallimore to at least bolster the interior rotation heading into 2026.

