Yesterday, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard held his end-of-season presser and was subsequently peppered with questions regarding the disappointing 2025 campaign.

There are many subjects to discuss from this event, but one to focus on is the situation with free-agent wide receiver Alec Pierce.

After a fantastic fourth year from Pierce that saw him secure 47 catches for 1,003 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and a league-best 21.3 yards per reception, the belief is that Indy must get him a new contract as soon as possible.

When asked about Pierce, Ballard agreed that it's highly important to secure the former Cincinnati Bearcat for the future.

"I've always believed in Alec Pierce," said Ballard. "I would tell you, Reggie (Wayne) and I both from Day One, from when we worked him out at University of Cincinnati, we had a great belief in Alec Pierce.

I think he's been a good player every year. The quarterback situation, I think it's kind of hindered him at times.

But you look the last two years, I mean, with Anthony (Richardson Sr.), I thought him and Anthony had a good connection on the deep ball.

I thought he really – I thought Reggie did a tremendous job helping him expand his game to all three levels. But no, Alec’s a priority.”

Pierce's career with the Colts started in 2022 with a ridiculous QB situation that featured an over-the-hill Matt Ryan, a burnt Nick Foles, and a non-starter in Sam Ehlinger.

Despite this, he still had 41 catches for 593 receiving yards and a pair of scores. Pierce would do more of the same in 2023 with 32 catches for 514 receiving yards and another two touchdowns.

As Ballard points out, the Colts wanted to get a receiver to compete with Pierce, and they did just that by drafting now New York Jets receiver Adonai Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick in 2024.

This is when Pierce truly took off as an explosive weapon. Pierce wouldn't look back and immediately elevated his play.

Pierce's 2024 season saw him take his first run as the NFL's leader in yards per catch (22.3) while also setting career-highs in receiving yards (824) and receiving scores (seven).

But 2025 was different, as it saw Pierce take his game to the next level as much more than just a vertical threat who could nab the 50/50 ball at will.

He improved his route tree, fluidity, speed, and at times, looked like the number one receiver for the Colts over Michael Pittman Jr.

Below are Pierce's statistics during his 15 games this season, showcasing a player who is hitting his prime.

-Catches | 47 (Career-High)

-Receiving Yards | 1,003 (Career-High)

-Receiving TDs | 6

-Yards Per Catch | 21.3 (Led the NFL)

-Targets | 84 (Career-High)

-First Down Receptions | 41 (Career-High)

-Longest Catch | 66 Yards (Career-High)

Pierce has arrived, and now the Colts must act to retain him with a new deal before other suitors try. Given how incredible he looked in year four, he'll demand plenty of attention.

Per Spotrac, Pierce's market value sits at around $20.2 million annually, which begs the question of why Indianapolis didn't extend his contract when they had the chance this year.

Regardless, Pierce helped push the Colts' offense with quarterback Daniel Jones to new heights during the first half of the regular season.

Even after Jones went down with an Achilles injury, he still thrived with Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard under center.

I don't expect Indianapolis to let Pierce leave the building, and they'd be foolish to. Look out for the news break that the Colts have ponied up the money to keep Pierce in the Circle City as Indy embarks on their 2026 offseason journey.

All but one WR with 1,000+ receiving yards caught 70+ passes this season.



