Jonathan Taylor: Colts Ready to 'Chase a Championship' This Season
The difference between last year's training camp and this year's for Jonathan Taylor is night and day.
There has been zero talk of contract disputes and bum ankles. The black hoodie is a thing of the past.
Instead, the Indianapolis Colts running back has returned to the Taylor of old, smiling and upbeat during interviews while looking fast and explosive on the practice field. The $42 million running back has his new contract and is fully healthy heading into the 2024 season. Because of that, Taylor only has one goal he wants to accomplish this year.
"Got to chase a championship," Taylor remarked. "I think that's (the goal) for me, personally, and I'm sure as a team everyone is. That's just something that I don't have on my resume yet that I've seen a lot of people celebrate and I've spoken to some people who (have) seen the confetti fall and it's a feeling that they can't describe."
Taylor has only played in one playoff game during his NFL career, a 27-24 loss in the wild card round to the Buffalo Bills. That is unacceptable to him, and with the group the Colts have assembled, Taylor believes they can make a run.
It all starts with Anthony Richardson at quarterback, who has had a stellar training camp after only playing four games his rookie season. The Colts' offensive attack will hinge on Richardson and Taylor together in the backfield. The duo will not only take attention off one another in the run game but should open things up in the passing game as defenses will have to account for their running ability on every play.
But to be successful on offense, Richardson, Taylor, and the rest of the offense must be on the same page. The pair played just two snaps together in 2023, meaning their first significant snaps together will take place in Week 1. But one thing working in their favor is that the Colts are returning all 11 starters on offense for Year Two in Shane Steichen's system.
“No. 1, I think we just have to continue to build on our communication," Taylor explained. "Second year with everybody being together, so that's a big plus for us. It's an advantage for us, but we also have to make that an advantage for us. So, we’ve got to continue to work on our communication."
Communication is only part of the puzzle, as the production must be there as well. The Colts believe Taylor is in for a huge year in 2024. Taylor salvaged 741 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games last season, but it was still below his standard.
With Taylor healthy and fully engaged, there is a sense around the Colts organization that Taylor could return to his 2021 form when he led the NFL in rushing and was a candidate for Offensive Player of the Year. Count Steichen as one of the people who have noticed a massive change in Taylor from last year to this year and thinks a big season is imminent.
"Obviously, it was a different situation last year, and that's behind us," Steichen said. "We feel grateful that he's here, obviously starting camp and being with the team and ready for Week 1. He's a phenomenal player, and we're just very fortunate to have him.
"He's always smiling," Steichen continued on Taylor. "He's always ready to go. He's got great energy, gives great effort and obviously he runs the heck out of the ball really well for us.”
One of the more fascinating battles to watch at camp has been Taylor against the Colts' linebackers. Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed are each coming off career seasons, with Franklin breaking the franchise record for tackles in a season for the second consecutive year. Going up against high-level talent every day in practice will only make each of those players better.
"Two of the better linebackers in the league," Taylor credited Franklin and Speed. "So just being able to play that chess match with them. It's not just a physical match with Zaire and Speed, which I like, because really in this league, you're going to come across some great linebackers where the physical talent is not going to matter. It's going to be all about the mental aspect.”
"Every day, I feel like, me and JT are playing cat and mouse," Franklin said. "It's like, I'm just constantly trying to catch him and run him down all day. It's like ‘Tom and Jerry,’ but I'm thankful to have JT back. He makes me so much better. ... Iron sharpens iron and I believe he's the best running back in the league."
While the Colts think Taylor is still the best running back in the league, it seems the NFL world at large has forgotten the type of player he was just two years ago. A down year in 2022 and injuries in 2023 have caused Taylor to fly under the radar.
That should change very quickly when the 2024 season kicks off. With the departure of Zack Moss in free agency, Taylor will be the bell cow back in Indy once again. The Colts are at their best when Taylor is a focus of the offense, and they will need Taylor at his best to accomplish their ultimate goal.
"I'm expecting to do whatever Shane asks me to do because whatever it takes for us to win a championship, that's what I'm willing and able to do," Taylor said. "I'm just going to try to do my part in order to make that happen and make it a reality."
It's championship or bust for Taylor in 2024, and a highly-motivated JT is not what the rest of the league wants to see.
