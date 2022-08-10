Skip to main content

NFL Power Rankings: Colts in Playoff Contention

Where do the Indianapolis Colts land in NFL.com's Preseason Power Rankings?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The buzz around the Indianapolis Colts training camp in 2022 has been universally positive thanks in part to the additions of veterans Matt Ryan and Stephon Gilmore at quarterback and cornerback respectively.

NFL.com's Dan Hanzus released his preseason power rankings this week and has the Colts squarely in playoff contention... if not one of the true contenders.

The Colts come in at No. 12 on list, the same spot they held in his post-draft rankings. He acknowledged the optimism in Indianapolis, but he hasn't quite bought in.

"The honeymoon continues for Matt Ryan and the Colts, who are talking like a team that sincerely believes the 2016 NFL MVP is primed for a turn-back-the-clock season," wrote Hanzus on NFL.com

"Of course, Ryan will need some teammates to step up to help lift his game. Michael Pittman Jr., who eclipsed 1,000 yards last season, profiles as a candidate to make an even bigger leap in 2022."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Parris Campbell is another intriguing piece of the attack who has earned rave reviews from beat reporters during camp. If Campbell can stay on the field (durability has been an issue), he profiles as a compelling piece of the Indy attack."

Wide receiver was named as the achilles heel for the Colts by Bill Barnwell at ESPN, but a healthy Campbell and an explosive rookie in Alec Pierce could turn a perceived weakness into a strength.

The Colts are the highest team from the AFC South on Hanzus' rankings, finishing ahead of the Tennessee Titans (16), Jacksonville Jaguars (30) and Houston Texans (32). A 5-1 record in division should be considered the floor for a team with hopes of making noise in the playoffs.

Advancing in the playoffs could be the challenge with the Colts ranking eighth in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills top the list, and all-four teams from the AFC West are ranked in the top 11.

The Colts have made moves that should put them in the playoffs in a watered down AFC South. How far they advance will largely depend on the health and emergence of their wide receivers and if Ryan is truly primed to reach his 2018 level

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

From left, The Indianapolis Colts Yannick Ngakoue (91), Eric Johnson (93), and Ifeadi Odenigbo (59) run drills during Colts Camp on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
News

Colts’ First Unofficial Depth Chart Exposes Early Roles for 2022

By Andrew Moore3 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs a drill during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Locked On Colts: Is Outside Wide Receiver Help Needed?

By Jake Arthur5 hours ago
The Indianapolis Colts Tyquan Lewis (94) runs drills during Colts Camp on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
News

Colts Reveal First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

By Jake Arthur19 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) yells at teammate Michael Pittman (11) after a touchdown Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the second half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 028 Jw
News

Indianapolis Colts Achilles Heel According to ESPN

By HH StaffAug 9, 2022 11:14 AM EDT
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) points toward a member of the crowd after intercepting the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Raiders won 23-20.
News

Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard Injury Update, Offensive Struggles Continue

By Jake ArthurAug 9, 2022 6:15 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Colts Camp
News

Colts' Shaquille Leonard Expected Back 'At Some Point' in 2022 Season

By Jake ArthurAug 8, 2022 10:58 PM EDT
USATSI_16467912
Film

Film Room: Highlighting Some of Gus Bradley's Creative Blitz Packages

By Zach HicksAug 8, 2022 5:30 PM EDT
From left, The Indianapolis Colts Yannick Ngakoue (91), Eric Johnson (93), and Ifeadi Odenigbo (59) run drills during Colts Camp on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 8: Jonathan Taylor Saves Offense's Day

By Jake ArthurAug 8, 2022 4:52 PM EDT