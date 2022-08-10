NFL Power Rankings: Colts in Playoff Contention

The buzz around the Indianapolis Colts training camp in 2022 has been universally positive thanks in part to the additions of veterans Matt Ryan and Stephon Gilmore at quarterback and cornerback respectively.

NFL.com's Dan Hanzus released his preseason power rankings this week and has the Colts squarely in playoff contention... if not one of the true contenders.

The Colts come in at No. 12 on list, the same spot they held in his post-draft rankings. He acknowledged the optimism in Indianapolis, but he hasn't quite bought in.

"The honeymoon continues for Matt Ryan and the Colts, who are talking like a team that sincerely believes the 2016 NFL MVP is primed for a turn-back-the-clock season," wrote Hanzus on NFL.com.

"Of course, Ryan will need some teammates to step up to help lift his game. Michael Pittman Jr., who eclipsed 1,000 yards last season, profiles as a candidate to make an even bigger leap in 2022."

"Parris Campbell is another intriguing piece of the attack who has earned rave reviews from beat reporters during camp. If Campbell can stay on the field (durability has been an issue), he profiles as a compelling piece of the Indy attack."

Wide receiver was named as the achilles heel for the Colts by Bill Barnwell at ESPN, but a healthy Campbell and an explosive rookie in Alec Pierce could turn a perceived weakness into a strength.

The Colts are the highest team from the AFC South on Hanzus' rankings, finishing ahead of the Tennessee Titans (16), Jacksonville Jaguars (30) and Houston Texans (32). A 5-1 record in division should be considered the floor for a team with hopes of making noise in the playoffs.

Advancing in the playoffs could be the challenge with the Colts ranking eighth in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills top the list, and all-four teams from the AFC West are ranked in the top 11.

The Colts have made moves that should put them in the playoffs in a watered down AFC South. How far they advance will largely depend on the health and emergence of their wide receivers and if Ryan is truly primed to reach his 2018 level.