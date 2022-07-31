Why Parris Campbell Breaks Out in 2022

Wide receiver Parris Campbell isn't afraid to admit that his career with the Indianapolis Colts hasn't lived up to expectations so far.

But the combination of the adversity he's faced, his health, and a new quarterback in Matt Ryan who meshes with his skillset means Campbell is ready to have a breakout season in 2022.

"Shoot, not only my role, but I think everyone's role kind of expands," said Campbell when asked if Ryan's ability to throw the ball over the middle helps him. "You guys know, but Matt likes to throw the ball around a lot. As a Colts offense, that's what we like to do in general. I think Matt coming in is going to take that to the next level."

"Personally, for myself, obviously I'm lined up in the slot running those crossing routes... that's Matt's bread and butter. Shoot even on that play [in practice], I kind of tempo'd out of it because I felt like I got in the window too fast, and he's like 'No, just trust me, just run...just run.'"

"Little things like that, building that rapport and building that connection and building that trust, it's going to elevate it for sure."

Campbell's good work in practice has gotten the attention of head coach Frank Reich as well.

"Matt just has a lot of confidence throwing the ball over the middle," said Reich on Saturday. "He's done that his whole career and Parris feels comfortable in there too. A lot of his college stuff was inside there."

"I think those two have a good chemistry. I think Matt's working hard with all the receivers, but Parris has certainly been shining a little bit."

The early chemistry displayed by Ryan and Campbell is no coincidence. The two of them have put in a lot of work in the short time since Ryan was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons.

"We threw together four or five times before OTA's, and then after OTA's, before camp, we threw another three times," said Campbell. "So we've had a couple of good sessions in."

Campbell opened up on the struggles he's had early in his career. The former second-round pick in 2019 has started just eight games in his first three seasons.

"It's been tough, but I think it's set my mindset up for now," said Campbell. "I just feel so blessed, because not everybody gets an opportunity like this. My career thus far hasn't been what I've wanted it to be."

"Every time I take that field I never take it for granted, because I know how fast it can be taken away."

"I've experienced that," Campbell said quietly.

The Colts invested a second-round pick in wide receiver Alec Pierce in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pierce and the wide receiver have gotten good reviews early from Reich.

The wide receiver room outside of Michael Pittman is considered an achilles heel for this Colts team (ranked 20th by ESPN), but it's quite possible with Pittman, Campbell, and Pierce it could be a strength by the end of the season.