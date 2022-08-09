Skip to main content

Indianapolis Colts Achilles Heel According to ESPN

What does ESPN consider the Indianapolis Colts biggest weakness heading into the 2022 NFL season?
ESPN's Bill Barnwell took the task of addressing the achilles heel of the top playoff contenders heading into the 2022 season. 

For the Indianapolis Colts, it's no surprise that he chose wide receiver. Largely unproven beyond Michael Pittman, wide receiver has been a popular pick when discussing the Colts' biggest weakness this season.

Barnwell takes the emergence of Nyheim Hines in training camp as a bad sign for the Colts.

"You know a position is a problem when certain sorts of players get hyped up during training camp," writes Barnwell on his ESPN Insider article. "The talk around Colts camp has revolved around a veteran running back (Nyheim Hines) lining up in the slot and how a fourth-year undrafted free agent (Ashton Dulin) could figure into a significant role. Neither of those storylines typically pay off during the regular season."

The same could be said for fourth-year wide receiver Parris Campbell. He has been one of the standouts at Colts training camp, but can he be counted on in 2022?

"The opening battle is between a pair of second-round picks," wrote Barnwell. "Parris Campbell has had his career washed away by injuries, playing just 14% of Indianapolis's offensive snaps over his first three seasons. Campbell played virtually all of his snaps in the slot during his brief run in 2020, then moved back outside a year ago. Alec Pierce, who was drafted in April, profiles strictly as an outside wideout."

A wide receiver group of Pittman, a healthy Campbell, and an explosive Pierce has the chance to turn a perceived weakness into a strength.

But one injury could change everything.

"If everyone is healthy, the Colts could run Campbell in the slot out of three-receiver sets and alternate Pierce and Campbell across from Pittman in two-wide looks," wrote Barnwell. "That would be fine, especially if Pierce emerges quickly as a useful player."

"In a nightmare scenario in which Pittman misses significant time, though, they might have no choice but to honor their preseason hype and give Dulin regular reps."

The Colts could have one of the better wide receiver rooms by the end of the season with Matt Ryan pulling the strings. But like most contenders, they'll need a little luck with injuries. 

They can't afford the nightmare scenario that Barnwell describes.

