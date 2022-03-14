Kirk Cousins, who was a potential trade target for the Colts, has signed a contract extension with the Vikings.

The Indianapolis Colts traded away former starting quarterback Carson Wentz last week and are now on the search for their next signal-caller.

One of the biggest potential trade targets mentioned for the Colts recently has been Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, but he now appears to be off the board after signing a contract extension with Minnesota.

There had been some smoke surrounding the Colts' potential interest in trading for Cousins, particularly after Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk suggested the pair would be a fit.

In 16 games last year with the Vikings, the three-time Pro Bowler went 372-of-561 passing (66.3%) for 4,221 yards (7.5 YPA), 33 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a passer rating of 103.1.

Some rumored names to still be on the table for the Colts either by trade or free agency are Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Marcus Mariota, and Gardner Minshew.

Did you want the Colts to attempt to trade for Cousins? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

