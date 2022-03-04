Skip to main content

QB Carousel: How Does Jimmy Garoppolo Fit with the Colts?

After taking the 49ers to the NFC Championship game last year, could Jimmy G take Indy to similar heights?

The NFL offseason is in full swing as the NFL Scouting Combine is underway.

While front offices all around the country descend on Indianapolis to watch and meet over 300 draft prospects, Combine week also presents opportunities to get deals in motion as the new league year is around the corner.

For the Indianapolis Colts, it all begins with what they will do at the quarterback position. Since the season ended, the question on everyone’s mind is whether or not Carson Wentz will be back under center for the Colts in 2022.

In a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortenson on Super Bowl Sunday, he revealed the belief that there is a good chance Wentz will be traded or released before March 19th. Wentz is already guaranteed $15 million for 2022, but March 19th is the day the rest of Wentz’s $28 million salary becomes guaranteed. After general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich failed to commit to Wentz for next season, the future in Indianapolis for the former No. 2 overall pick does not look very good.

So, if the Colts decide to part ways with Wentz, who will be the starting quarterback in 2022? The QB Carousel will be in full force for Indy.

The next player up in the series is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo went 301-of-441 (68.3%) for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a passer rating of 98.7 in 2021. The 49ers went 9-6 in the games Garoppolo started and made it to the NFC Championship.

While Garoppolo is still under contract with the 49ers, he is expected to be traded this offseason to make room for second-year quarterback Trey Lance to take over as the starter. So, let’s take a look at how Jimmy G would fit with the Colts.

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Strengths

One of the things that jumps out immediately on film is Garoppolo’s quick release. You don’t see him panic in the pocket often, and when he is ready to fire, it happens quickly. This helps keep the pass rush away and allows Garoppolo to get the ball to his receivers in tight windows.

Garoppolo has also shown to be an accurate thrower of the football. Whether he is standing in a clean pocket or has to make things happen when the play breaks down, Garoppolo puts the ball on the money more often than not. His accuracy is a big reason why the 49ers have consistently been one of the best teams in the NFL in yards after the catch. His ball placement allows receivers to move upfield without breaking stride.

Something underrated in Garoppolo’s game is his ability to carry out play fakes. Garoppollo does a good job of selling the play-action fake to make defenders bite and is able to turn and use his quick release to take advantage. It’s safe to say that he fits best within an offense that has a strong running game.

Garoppolo has shown great toughness throughout his career as well. While he has battled injuries in the past, he plays through pain all the time to be out there for his team. He is very respected within the 49ers’ locker room and is loved throughout the organization. His toughness and leadership are some of the main reasons he has been voted a team captain for the 49ers the past three seasons.

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in the first quarter during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Weaknesses

While Garoppolo can certainly make all of the throws necessary for an NFL quarterback, he is not known for having a very strong arm. The 49ers do not throw the ball deep often, and when they do, Garoppolo’s lack of velocity on deep balls is noticeable. This is not too big a concern, but it can limit some of the shot plays an offense can run.

Read More

Garoppolo’s decision-making can certainly be questionable at times. There are moments when he tries to make a play when nothing is there, and it can get him into trouble. Whether it is trying to extend a play when he should throw it away or throwing a ball into double coverage, questionable decisions arise that probably should not for a veteran quarterback.

He also seems to lock onto his receivers far too often. Garoppolo tends to telegraph where he is going with the football, allowing defenders to jump on the ball and force incompletions or interceptions. His quick release helps him get away with it at times, but it can also lead to big mistakes.

His injury history cannot be ignored, either. Garoppolo has only started a full season once in five years as the starter with the 49ers. He has only played more than six games in a season twice. It was recently reported that Garoppolo had shoulder surgery and will be out until the summer, as well. Teams will have to prepare for him to miss some games.

How Garoppolo Fits with the Colts?

Looking at Garoppolo’s strengths and weaknesses, it seems like the Colts would be in a similar situation to this year if he became the starter under center.

Garoppolo is a great leader and would fit well within the Colts’ locker room. He is an accurate thrower of the football and tends to play at his best when paired with a strong running game, something the Colts have with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. He is also a guy that knows how to win, boasting a 33-14 record as a starter with two NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl appearance.

Unfortunately, Garoppolo does not seem like the type of quarterback to elevate a team. He has to have a strong supporting cast around him and has not shown the ability to win games when they matter the most. His injury history also means it will be tough to rely on him for a full season, meaning the Colts would need to acquire a solid backup in case Garoppolo went down.

When comparing Garoppolo to Wentz, Wentz seems more volatile with great peaks and valleys. But Garoppolo’s ceiling is not as high as Wentz’s, and it would not be much of an upgrade. While Garoppolo may not lose as many games for the Colts as Wentz did, it is hard to say whether he could get the Colts over the top.

Another factor playing into this is the Colts would need to trade for Garoppolo to acquire him. There will be other teams interested in the veteran quarterback, driving his price up. Considering it would not be much of an upgrade, the Colts should not give up an abundance of draft capital for his services.

Final verdict: Unless he can be acquired for a third-round pick or less, the Colts should pass on Garoppolo.

Have thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo's potential fit with the Colts? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

Previous Entries

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) drops back to throw in the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals
