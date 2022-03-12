QB Carousel: How Does Marcus Mariota Fit with the Colts?

Could another former No. 2 overall pick be headed to Indianapolis for the second consecutive season?

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone after another successful year of holding the event in Indianapolis.

As the top decision-makers of NFL teams head back to their respective cities, attention now turns towards the start of free agency. Free agency is always an exciting time as teams make moves to sign players in the hopes of adding talent for next season.

Even before free agency officially kicks off, the league has been buzzing with moves surrounding quarterbacks. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams that find themselves right in the middle of the quarterback frenzy.

In a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, he revealed the Colts had agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Wentz plays at least 70% of the Commanders’ offensive snaps in 2022. Both teams also swapped 2022 second-round picks, moving the Colts up five spots to No. 42 overall.

The trade officially marks the end of the Wentz era in Indianapolis. After giving up first and third-round picks to acquire Wentz, the Colts have moved on after one disappointing season and begin their search for a new signal-caller.

So, as the QB Carousel begins to spin, who will the Colts turn to at quarterback in 2022?

Next up in the series is former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota has spent the last two seasons with the Raiders as the backup to Derek Carr. Before that, he started for the Tennessee Titans for four and a half seasons after they drafted him No. 2 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Mariota’s season averages as a starter were 254-of-401 (63.3%), 17 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a passer rating of 89.7.

Could Mariota have a late-career resurgence in Indy? Let’s see how he fits with the Colts.

Strengths

It’s not hard to see Mariota’s athletic ability when on the field. Running a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2015, Mariota has the speed and athleticism to take off when the play breaks down. He owns a 6.0 yards per attempt average on the ground in his career and 13 rushing touchdowns. His dual-threat ability must be accounted for at all times.

Mariota has shown over the years to be fairly accurate with the football. When given time in the pocket, Mariota can deliver a good ball in a spot where only his receiver can get it. This is something he showed improvement in throughout his first few years in the league.

In terms of Mariota’s release, there is no extended motion when throwing the football. His release is compact and quick, giving him an advantage when getting the ball out to his targets. Combine that with his 6’4” frame, and not many of Mariota’s balls end up batted at the line of scrimmage.

The veteran quarterback has also been praised for his leadership ability. Going back to his days at the University of Oregon, it was well known that Mariota played a huge role in keeping the team together after the departure of head coach Chip Kelly. In the NFL, the trend has continued, and Mariota is certainly someone you’d like to have in your locker room.

Weaknesses

One of the main issues that has held Mariota back is injuries. Injuries have plagued the quarterback his entire career, as seen by an MCL sprain and a broken fibula within his first two seasons. Mariota has yet to play and start an entire season in his career.

The most severe injury that Mariota has suffered was an elbow injury in the 2018 opener in which he said he lost feeling in his fingers. He has not been the same quarterback since, and many wonder if he has ever fully recovered from the elbow. Injuries are always something to keep in mind with Mariota.

He does not possess a very strong arm, either. While he can make all the throws necessary, his arm strength and velocity do not wow you. This can limit some of the shot plays because of his lack of arm strength.

Mariota can be overly cautious at times with the football. He tends to panic when his first read is not available and will sometimes look to his check down well before he needs to. This can lead to missed opportunities and stalled drives.

He also does not seem to process a defense very quickly. Throughout his career, Mariota has been near the top of the league in time to throw, which can put unnecessary strain on the offensive linemen. It’s a major reason why he has been sacked 155 times in only 61 career starts.

How Mariota Fits with the Colts

Mariota presents an intriguing option for the Colts at quarterback. While it is not likely he would be their primary target this offseason, Mariota fits a lot of what the Colts covet in their quarterbacks.

As a leader, Mariota would command attention in the locker room and fill the leadership void that was present at quarterback in 2021. His athleticism and running ability would only help to strengthen an already top-level rushing attack with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. The Colts also covet accuracy with their quarterbacks, which is one of Mariota’s strong points.

However, there are things to give the franchise pause. The injury history is real and is something the Colts would need to prepare themselves for in case Mariota goes down in the middle of the season. His ability to process defenses should also be taken into consideration as Wentz displayed issues in this area last year as well. Mariota has also been a backup the last two seasons, failing to ever push Carr for the starting job in Las Vegas.

Mariota would be a bridge option for the Colts if they decide to go this route. As a free agent, the Colts would not have to give up any assets for him, and the price would not be too high. A deal for around $10 million with incentives would probably secure Mariota’s services. This would be a bargain for a starting quarterback in the NFL today

The move makes sense if the Colts decided to draft a quarterback this spring with similar attributes to Mariota. If the Colts take a chance on the likes of Matt Corral or Desmond Ridder and let them sit and develop for a year, these rookies would fit into a system similar to what Mariota would run with the Colts. Of the free agent quarterback options, Mariota is close to the top when it comes to intrigue.

Final verdict: If looking for a cheap bridge quarterback, Mariota is the best fit for the Colts.

Have thoughts on Marcus Mariota's potential fit with the Colts? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

