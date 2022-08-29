Skip to main content

Has Sam Ehlinger Earned a Roster Spot?

Has Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger done enough in the preseason to earn a spot on the 53-man active roster?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been nearly flawless in the preseason.

After his 5 for 7 passing performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Ehlinger finished preseason 24 of 29 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

That said, head coach Frank Reich has been steadfast in his pecking order for the Colts' quarterbacks with veteran Nick Foles backing up starter Matt Ryan.

Has Ehlinger done enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster, or would the Colts risk losing him to a waiver claim in order to stash him on the 16-man practice squad on Wednesday?

"Sam has had a phenomenal preseason," Reich said via video conference on Sunday. "It’s hard to imagine having a better preseason than he’s had. Really excited about him and his continued development."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That decision – he’s done everything he’s needed to do. He did what he was supposed to do, and I don’t think it’s a surprise to any of us. It’s a credit to him, and like you said, most teams would not like to have to do that (keep three active quarterbacks), but that’s the decision that we’ll have to make here in the next 24-48 hours."

Ehlinger's play in the preseason most certainly will have gotten the attention of executives around a quarterback-starved league.

If the Colts decide they can't afford a roster spot for a third quarterback, they may try to trade him for draft capital in the next 24 hours

Ehlinger has been terrific in the preseason. His play has given Reich and general manager Chris Ballard a tough decision to make, but those are good problems the Colts have when they find themselves with too many quarterbacks.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Is Shaquille Leonard Still in Play for Week 1?

By HH Staff
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass to warm up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Moore: Colts Final 53-Man Roster Prediction, Tough Cuts Loom

By Andrew Moore
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts vs. Buccaneers Stock Up, Stock Down Report

By Andrew Moore
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Armani Watts (33) is carried off the field after suffering an apparent injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Lose Safety, Special Teamer for Season

By Jake Arthur
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Several Colts Take Advantage of Last Shot at Roster | Jake's Takes

By Jake Arthur
Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches the ball during pregame warm-up before the game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

11 Things Revealed About Colts After Training Camp

By Jake Arthur
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) gives a stiff-arm to Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (4) in the second quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Winners of Colts’ Position Battles Revealed as Training Camp Ends

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, during a joint training camp with the Detroit Lions at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. Colts Lions Training Camp Photos 2022
News

Frank Reich Reveals Biggest Difference with Ryan at QB

By HH Staff