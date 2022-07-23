Skip to main content

Your Week in Colts: OBJ, Julio, and Breakout Stars

Here's a collection of Horseshoe Huddle articles from the last week that readers couldn't get enough of!
The first practice of training camp is in four days!

We've been cranking up the heat on our pre-camp coverage, and you generous readers have come along for the ride.

Here is a collection of Horseshoe Huddle content from the last week that you guys couldn't get enough of. If you missed anything, catch up below!

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Locked On Colts: Adding Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton a Good or Bad Idea?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the latest buzz surrounding the Colts and Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, and T.Y. Hilton as well as name a few different free agents they could see with the Colts... READ MORE

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a touchdown pass over Indianapolis Colts strong safety Clayton Geathers (26) and Quincy Wilson (31) in the second half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22., 2019. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Atlanta Falcons 27-24. Indianapolis Colts Host Atlanta Falcons In Home Opener

PFF Doubles Down on Julio Jones to Colts

Wide Receiver Julio Jones still needs a home. Could it be the Indianapolis Colts?... READ MORE

Alec Pierce

Colts' Alec Pierce the Subject of Bold Prediction

Bleacher Report makes the bold prediction that Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Indianapolis Colts Host Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kwity Paye is a Top-10 Breakout Candidate according to ESPN

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Kwity Paye could have a huge-second year according to PFF and ESPN... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) looks to the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
Pony Express: Colts Free Agents WRs, UDFAs, and a New Defense

Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur answers readers' questions about the Colts in the new Pony Express mailbag... READ MORE

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (OL40) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Locked On Colts: Everybody Loves Raimann

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys welcome a special guest to discuss Colts rookie Bernhard Raimann as well as the camp battles at left tackle and right guard... READ MORE

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.

Film Room Dissects Why Yannick Ngakoue's Cross-Chop is so Effective

Yannick Ngakoue has been one of the NFL's best pass rushers since entering the league. Let's take a look at his go-to pass rush move in detail... READ MORE

Matt Ryan vs. Colts Jenna Watson Indianapolis Star via Imagn

Matt Ryan for MVP? ESPN Thinks So

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan won the MVP in 2016, and ESPN pegs him as a top candidate in 2022... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) throws the ball with a teammate before practice Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Colts Top 5: Players on the Hot Seat in 2022

The pressure is on for certain Colts to perform this season or risk losing their spot to someone else... READ MORE

Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) watches as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) intercepts a ball meant for him during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts win 31-3.

Locked On Colts: Stealing from AFC South to Make Super Bowl Run

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach each pick a player to steal from the Texans, Jaguars, and Titans to put on the Colts for the 2022 season... READ MORE

What was your favorite piece this week? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

