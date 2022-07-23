Your Week in Colts: OBJ, Julio, and Breakout Stars

The first practice of training camp is in four days!

We've been cranking up the heat on our pre-camp coverage, and you generous readers have come along for the ride.

Here is a collection of Horseshoe Huddle content from the last week that you guys couldn't get enough of. If you missed anything, catch up below!

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the latest buzz surrounding the Colts and Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, and T.Y. Hilton as well as name a few different free agents they could see with the Colts... READ MORE

© Matt Kryger/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wide Receiver Julio Jones still needs a home. Could it be the Indianapolis Colts?... READ MORE

© Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bleacher Report makes the bold prediction that Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year... READ MORE

© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Kwity Paye could have a huge-second year according to PFF and ESPN... READ MORE

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur answers readers' questions about the Colts in the new Pony Express mailbag... READ MORE

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys welcome a special guest to discuss Colts rookie Bernhard Raimann as well as the camp battles at left tackle and right guard... READ MORE

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yannick Ngakoue has been one of the NFL's best pass rushers since entering the league. Let's take a look at his go-to pass rush move in detail... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan won the MVP in 2016, and ESPN pegs him as a top candidate in 2022... READ MORE

© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The pressure is on for certain Colts to perform this season or risk losing their spot to someone else... READ MORE

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach each pick a player to steal from the Texans, Jaguars, and Titans to put on the Colts for the 2022 season... READ MORE

What was your favorite piece this week? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.