On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's time to discuss the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line.

Rookie Bernhard Raimann was one of the most interesting offensive line prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jake and Zach welcome a special guest to help break down the rookie's game and his fit with the Colts.

The guys also discuss the Colts' competitions at left tackle and right guard, who the candidates for each spot are, and who should begin and end the season as the starters.

Offensive line expert Brandon Thorn of The Trench Warfare Newsletter discusses his study of Raimann, including the pros and cons of his game, whether or not he fits at left tackle, and what expectations should be early in Raimann's career. Be sure to follow Brandon on Twitter @BrandonThornNFL.

Jake and Zach also discuss the positional battles at left tackle and right guard with Matt Pryor and Danny Pinter as the frontrunners, respectively. Who are their competition, and who should be at those spots by season's end?

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

