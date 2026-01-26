The Indianapolis Colts initially looked like a Super Bowl contender during their impressive 8-2 start to the 2025 season.

Of course, as has been the case with the franchise since the Chris Ballard era started in 2017, this team fell apart to miss the playoffs while failing to win the AFC South.

Now, the immediate future is a bit in question, but for none more than these three players with Indianapolis.

Michael Pittman Jr.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) hauls in a pass under the defense of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars won 36-19[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michael Pittman Jr. has been a staple of Indianapolis' offense since he was drafted in 2020. While he had a bit of a slower rookie year, his second season saw him take over as WR1 with 88 catches for 1,082 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Since then, Pittman has been the go-to receiver. For the first part of the 2025 season, Pittman was playing great, especially when factoring in his six touchdown catches.

Things quickly fell off once the Colts lost Daniel Jones, and Indianapolis embarked on a nightmarish seven-game losing streak.

What really put things into perspective was his numbers during that losing streak. Pittman secured 26 catches but for only 204 receiving yards and one score.

While the quarterback situation was rough for the receivers under the ageless wonder Philip Rivers, Pittman seemed like a shell of himself.

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After seeing Alec Pierce emerge as a potential WR1 for Indy, it could make sense for the Colts to trade or release Pittman.

Per Over the Cap, cutting ties with Pittman would save Indianapolis a whopping $24 million for the 2026 cap. That can be used for other areas of the roster that need help.

Plus, Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren is still a great trifecta to consider for Indy's next QB, likely Jones.

The assumption is the Colts won't do this; however, it cannot be ruled out, as the NFL is strictly a business before an emotional investment for teams.

We'll see what happens with Pittman during the 2026 offseason.

Charvarius Ward Sr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) can’t hold onto a pass intended for him in the third quarter as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) defends him during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars won 36-19[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis wanted to take their defensive secondary to the next level. This led to the signing of one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Charvarius Ward Sr.

Ward was awarded a three-year, $54 million deal during the 2025 season. The other signing was safety Cam Bynum (four years, $60 million). This was a clear indication that Ballard wasn't fooling around.

What was expected was a Pro Bowl or All-Pro type season from Ward in a Colts uniform. This was made even more the case once the Colts traded their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks for Sauce Gardner.

However, Ward succumbed to an insane three concussions in one season, which has made him seriously contemplate his future in the NFL, and with good reason - his health is the most important factor.

#Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. is considering his football future after suffering three concussions in 2025. pic.twitter.com/lrVwGP6xeW — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) January 16, 2026

Ward only played in seven games for the Colts, but looked great during that short timeframe with his new team.

Ward was a lock in coverage, made consistent tackles, and looked top-tier in Lou Anarumo's defense. He finished with seven pass breakups, 25 tackles, and a fumble recovery.

Ward's future with the team has nothing to do with his on-field performance. Instead, it's whether or not he'll be willing to return after so many concussions.

This entry is 50/50, but ultimately, Ward's health is the top priority. If Ward decides to retire, it will leave a large hole in the Colts' cornerback room.

Anthony Richardson Sr.

Indianapolis Colts guard Tanor Bortolini (60) hikes the ball to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a layup entry, but Anthony Richardson Sr. has the murkiest future of any Colts player on the roster.

Without beating a dead narrative, Richardson struggled on the field and with his health during the 2023 and 2024 seasons when he was the undisputed starter.

Richardson looked erratic and overwhelmed during his 15 games, but more than anything, he couldn't stay healthy, accumulating an AC joint sprain, oblique, hip, and back injuries.

After the Colts decided it was time to bring in Jones to compete with Richardson, the former Florida Gators leader didn't win the battle, relegating him to backup status.

Even as a backup the injuries still found Richardson, as he'd break his orbital bone during a locker room incident involving a resistance band.

After Jones went down with an Achilles tear, it would've been a golden opportunity for Richardson.

However, Indianapolis went with Rivers and Riley Leonard since Richardson was on injured reserve.

.@HolderStephen asked #Colts QB Anthony Richardson Sr. — given everything he’s been through — if he still believes he can have a high-level career in the NFL:



“Oh, yeah, no doubt. If I still got a chance to play football, then, shit, it’s always out there for me.” pic.twitter.com/md1Quff7dW — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 1, 2026

Given that the Colts like what they saw from Jones, and that Leonard put up a great Week 18 performance to secure the backup role (for now), Richardson doesn't really have a spot on the roster.

Unless the Colts are content with taking on his fifth-year option to either be a backup or QB3, Richardson is likely to be traded to recoup something after a disastrous tenure with the Colts.

It's truly a sad story for Indianapolis, but the reality is Richardson looks like a bust. Perhaps a different team can cultivate his insane traits, but that is yet to be seen.

